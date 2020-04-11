Rian Johnson claims he will never make a horror movie because of his childhood experiences

While Rian Johnson has practiced his movie-making skills in various genres since the beginning of his career, one style he refuses to play is horror, but not because he doesn't like it. Indie Wire collected the director's comments during a webinar this week in which Johnson spoke to Karyn Kusama about his choice in the movies.

Johnson told the podcast host that he grew up being very religious, and because of that, he was rarely allowed to watch scary movies because much of the subject is obscure and contrary to religious conventions.

"I wasn't allowed to see a lot of intense stuff," Rian explained, before continuing to say that he just doesn't have the same passion and love of horror as other styles. According to Indie Wire, Rian Johnson earned his film degree from the University of Southern California after being raised as a Christian in Orange County.

Rian said that many of his friends, including Karyn, can make amazing movies in the horror genre that surprise him, however, he does not plan to move in that direction any time soon. Johnson is currently preparing to work on the recently revealed sequel to Knives out, Knives 2.

With all that said, Rian admitted that there are some movies that inspired him, including Alien and Under the skin. While the film is not technically a horror, a fact Johnson addressed, adored the film, and thought it had many elements similar to a horror film.

Kusama, on the other hand, is totally opposite of Rian. He has made many critically acclaimed horror movies, including those from 2015. The invitation in addition to The foreigner, based on a Stephen King novel. He also directed the 2018 movie, Destroyer, that had elements of horror.

Karyn said during the conversation with Rian that almost every movie she has created has some horror influence.

The director went on to say that he would continue to make horror movies and that he has the urge to do them. "There is a lot to fear these days," he said.



