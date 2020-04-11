Red Rocks Amphitheater closes during coronavirus, cannot work

The park and Red Rocks amphitheater will close until further notice starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Denver Parks and Recreation announced on Friday afternoon via Twitter.

The amphitheater has been closed for concerts since March 16. It closed to all visitors beginning March 24, initially planning to reopen April 10 until the city's announcement on Friday. The cancellation of traditional Easter sunrise services was announced last month, but the park has remained open.

People who go to the park are still subject to a fine of up to $ 999, according to a published sign. On Friday afternoon, park staff was seen asking people who had overlooked the "closed,quot; signs and gone to the amphitheater to leave.

The paths and trails in the park are popular for runners, hikers, bikers, and tourists.

