Rebecca Curtis: Lisnagar can reach a new level | Racing News

Rebecca Curtis is confident in her shock. Stayers' Hurdle hero Lisnagar Oscar can take his game to a new level next season.

The seven-year-old caused a 50-1 upset at the Cheltenham Festival, after which his coach had harbored ambitions for a major career stunt double at the corresponding event at the Punchestown Festival, before the jumping season was reduced amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Curtis said: "He left Cheltenham in very good shape and very fresh.

"We were never going to Aintree, because that was always going to be too fast, but we were looking at Punchestown."

Lisnagar Oscar can start next season at the Long Distance Hurdle in Newbury in late November.

"We will face obstacles with him," said Newport-based coach Curtis.

"He's always been a late type of horse, and you'd like to think he'll get better for another summer's grass again."

"There is a good program for him with races at Newbury, Ascot (Long Walk) and Cheltenham, so that will be the plan."

