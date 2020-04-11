Real Sociedad, the first Spanish team to resume training since the coronavirus blockade | Football news

On Saturday, Spain recorded its lowest number of deaths for 19 days; some closing restrictions will be lifted on Monday





Real Sociedad will allow a maximum of two or three players to train together at the same time

Real Sociedad will become the first team in Spain to allow its players to train again since the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The La Liga club outlined a series of precautionary measures that could take effect on Tuesday.

Players will be able to train in small groups, and the medical staff will supervise the training.

Small groups of a maximum of two to three players are allowed to train along with a recommended COVID-19 test upon arrival at training.

No La Liga games have been played since the first full weekend in March

The league has been suspended since the beginning of March, and league president Javier Tebas said soccer in Spain is unlikely to resume until the end of May at the earliest.

Spain has been locked up since March 14, but on Saturday the country registered its lowest number of deaths for 19 days, suggesting that the outbreak there may have peaked.

While the formal shutdown is likely to continue through May, some restrictions will be lifted on Monday.

In Germany, all Bundesliga clubs have returned to training last week, but have been operating mainly in "small groups,quot;.

The type of group activity that can take place there depends on state-to-state regulations.