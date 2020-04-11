R,amp;B singer Babyface reveals he got over COVID-19

Babyface, née Kenny Edmonds, had just turned 62 on April 10, and the R,amp;B legend used his Twitter to send words of thanks among his large fan base. However, the past few weeks have not been the easiest for him.

Billboard received the tweet from the legendary singer and songwriter in which he revealed that he recently got over the coronavirus. Babyface said on Twitter that he felt "so blessed,quot; to have another birthday because he and his family tested positive for COVID-19 and it was not a pleasant thing.

Since then, however, Babyface has been negative for the disease and now he and the rest of his family are slowly returning to 100%. Babyface also took the moment to celebrate the fact that two iconic producers asked to work with him and his little brother.

According to the R,amp;B singer, he, Teddy Riley, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland will work together on a project he jokingly called "Celebrating the Excellence of Black Magic."

As most people know, Babyface is not the only figure in the entertainment industry testing positive for coronavirus. Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, were possibly the first celebrities to test positive for COVID-19 before nations began cracking down on the virus.

At the time, Tom and Rita were in Australia, where the actor was working on a new movie about Elvis Presley. Fans learned of his coronavirus diagnosis when Tom went to his GI account to say that he and his wife were ill and were later quarantined by Australian authorities.

The next big celebrity to reveal a positive test for COVID-19 was Idris Elba, who turned to his social media to announce the news, although he claimed it wasn't affecting him so terribly. Later, Elba also came out to address conspiracy theories about the virus, as if it were only affecting white people.

Rachel Matthews, the Frozen II The star also revealed that she tested positive for the coronavirus on her Instagram account. The star shared a number of social media posts about it, including a symptom timeline.



