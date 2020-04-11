Quarantine effect: online dating, virtual dates on the rise – Latest news

With the COVID-19 pandemic putting a key to socialization, activity on dating apps has increased.

Matches on OkCupid have increased by 10 percent worldwide since March 2020, and many of its users are allowing love to flourish online.

With conversations on your platform increasing by more than 20 percent, a new form of virtual dating marks the beginning of the era of "slow dating,quot; for single people.

"Virtual dating focuses on the quality of the conversations and the time you spend together, making it easy to determine if the person you are talking to is compatible with you. When it comes to planning virtual dates, both men and women prefer to share activities as well as drinks and dinner, "OkCupid said in a statement.

When asked how they plan to leave at the time of the coronavirus, about 9 in 10 said they will continue to leave, even if virtually.

What are the most popular forms of virtual dates in India? For 33% of men and 42% of women, these are messages and text messages; for 32 percent of men and 13 percent of women, it is a video chat; and almost 27 percent of men and 21 percent of women rely on good, outdated phone calls.

According to the findings, more women than men are also waiting to date for the pandemic to end.

When asked what her ideal activity for a virtual date is, India showed a clear preference for food and drinks, connected by technology.

Forty-one percent of Indian millennials chose dinner or drinks; 22 percent prefer to watch a movie or TV show together; and 19 percent opted for online games and activities.

OkCupid also said that almost 1 in 3 people feel less pressure on dating virtually, and 30 percent are glad to be able to wear pajamas for a date.

"When people can't meet in person, they still find a way out. In fact, more than 50 million introductory messages have actually been sent to everyone on OkCupid in the last month among those connecting for the first time. bars, gyms, offices and entertainment venues around the world, all temporarily closed, people are looking for a human connection now more than ever. We don't have to go through this period of isolation all alone, "OkCupid CEO signed. , Ariel Charytan.

