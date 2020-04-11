Public parks in Los Angeles County will close on Easter Sunday to prevent the spread of COVID-19 – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County parks are expected to be closed Sunday, as are botanical gardens and lakes, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Park officials said an anticipated influx of visitors over the Easter holidays would make it unlikely that the public would adhere to the social distancing, leading to the closure of all community and regional parks in the county for the day.

"Since the top priority is the health and safety of our park visitors, team members, and the community, we made the difficult decision to close all LA County Parks," said Norma E. Garcia, interim director from LA County Parks. "We know that Easter is a day of celebration for many park visitors and a fun tradition for Los Angeles County Parks, and we appreciate the support and understanding of the public as we collectively work to flatten the coronavirus curve."

Currently, local and regional parks remain open with the exception of plans to close on Sunday. However, social distancing is required and group meetings of any size are prohibited.

"The parks are a paradise and are vital to the health and joy of our communities, especially during this difficult time," added Garcia. "We hope that these extraordinary efforts will assist the County and the global effort to stop the spread of COVID-19."