President Donald Trump's Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition – Deadline

President Donald Trump got off to a late start in his regular tweet storm over the weekend, but he's come back to life with a couple of applauses for his efforts and costs against perceived enemies.

The Tweet Commander noted the praise of an expert for his trade deal with Japan and defiantly promised: "WE WILL BUILD IT AGAIN!" It is, of course, the economy, which has been hit hard in the past month and is on the verge.

The "Lamestream media" came for his traditional coup, and the president noted that few stories criticizing him cite official sources. Instead, he insisted, stories are made "to defame and belittle."

Trump faces a difficult decision in the coming days about whether he should set a firm date for the country's companies to return. He originally signed on Easter Sunday (morning), but then rejected it. The pressure increases as state unemployment systems are strained, even as the first controls of the CARES Act stimulus program begin to arrive.

We will post more presidential communications as they come. The storm of tweets so far:

WE WILL BUILD IT AGAIN! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2020

… Does anyone notice the few quotes from a real person that Lamestream Media gives today? Very rarely. Anonymous or anonymous sources are almost always FAKE NEWS. – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2020

When failure @New York City Times or Amazon @Washington Post Write a story that says "unidentified sources said," or any phrase in which a person's name is not used, don't believe them. Most of these unnamed sources do not exist. They are made to defame and belittle. They have no "source" … – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2020

… the economy was closed. This is unprecedented, disturbing and challenging, but we will rise to meet the occasion. "MACK MCLARTY, Chief of Staff of the Clinton White House. @LelandVittert @Fox News Thanks Mack We will be bigger, better and stronger than ever! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2020