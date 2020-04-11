Preschool teacher without a job receives $ 400 parking ticket despite COVID closure – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Mayor Eric Garcetti told us that we are safer at home, so that's what Lisa Perelman has been doing for the past three weeks.

"Yesterday I left my house and saw that the entire street was completely empty, there were no cars at all," he said, including his own car, which had been towed on Fuller Street in Hollywood.

"It was going to cost me $ 300 to get it out, and if I didn't get it out yesterday it would have been an additional $ 50 a day," Perelman said, in addition to a $ 73 ticket.

The reason for the trailer? Street maintenance.

While Garcetti has relaxed parking enforcement for things like street sweeping and abandoned vehicles, the city says street maintenance still applies.

But the city has to give proper notice, and Perelman says he didn't see any signs when he moved his car some 36 hours earlier.

"I think the city did not post the signs correctly and the residents did not know it, we are also in quarantine and not many people are leaving," he said.

We contacted Councilor Ryu's office, who confirmed that the Office of Street Services did not follow its own protocols for placing "No Parking,quot; signs five days before construction begins on part of Fuller.

In an email exchange with Ryu's office, the office wrote: "This was an oversight on our part and we will withdraw,quot; and not tow more cars.

A statement from Ryu said: “Traditional practices of noticing street work are not enough during a pandemic. While Angelenos stay safer at home, they are less likely to see a sign on their street warning them that their car could be towed. "

Perelman says that she is out of a job as a preschool teacher due to the closure of COVID-19 and that almost $ 400 is a lot of money for her.

"I'm talking because I don't want this to happen to anyone else," he said. “The city is taking advantage of people right now. It is money for them, but it is health for us. "