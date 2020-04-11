Premier League Player of the Season by Club: Your Choices Revealed | Football news





Who has been named player of the season for your Premier League club?

Results are available: Sky Sports readers have selected a player of the season for each Premier League club.

Previously, you chose Sadio Mane from Liverpool as the most outstanding player of the season so far, but who did you select as the best player of each club?

Thousands of you participated in our club polls – see the winners below and click or tap on each club to see how the voting went …

Arsenal – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang he triumphed with a whopping 69 percent of the vote. His future at the club is uncertain, but with 17 Premier League goals, second only to Jamie Vardy of Leicester this season, Aubameyang is an obvious choice. He has shone under Mikel Arteta in an unknown role on the left side and also captained the side, earning praise for his leadership.

Aston Villa – Jack Grealish

Jack grealish took a whopping 85 cents from Aston Villa's vote, making him the runaway winner. All the fuss surrounded Villa's captain before his return to the Premier League, but he has always delivered on the field. Grealish has been among Villa's star performers, prompting strong calls for him to participate in setting up Gareth Southgate in England. He has created 69 opportunities this season, the fifth-highest total in the Premier League this season, and has earned 127 fouls, 33 more than anyone.

Bournemouth – Aaron Ramsdale

Goalie Aaron Ramsdale has been voted the Bournemouth winner with 47 percent of the vote. The 21-year-old, who has participated in all but one of his team's league games so far this season, has enjoyed an innovative season at Vitality Stadium, hosting a series of excellent exhibits as his team has had problems. He has been keeping extremely busy behind the batons for Bournemouth, making 103 saves, the third-most in the league behind Martin Dubravka of Newcastle and Bernd Leno of Arsenal.

Brighton- Lewis Dunk

A constant presence in the defense of Brighton, Lewis Dunk He receives applause for Brighton, winning 49 percent of the vote. Graham Potter has cut and changed his lineup, moving between a back four and a back three or five, but Captain Dunk is always the first name on the team sheet.

Burnley – Dwight McNeil

Dwight McNeil He passed Burnley's vote with 31 percent, beating goalkeeper Nick Pope. McNeil has flourished in the Burnley system as an exceptional man and only Adama Traore and Trent Alexander-Arnold have completed more crosses in open play this season. The 20-year-old only has five assists for his name this term, but that's all he accomplished in all of 2018/19, so he's certainly on an upward trajectory.

Chelsea – Mateo Kovacic

31% of voters chose the & # 39; other & # 39; category for Chelsea, with comments from Sky Sports user names Mateo Kovacic as the player of the season so far. The Croatian midfielder moved to the club permanently last summer after an initial loan period from Real Madrid and has flourished under Frank Lampard, making 18 Premier League starts this season.

Tammy Abraham garnered 22 percent of the remaining vote and is Chelsea's top scorer this season with 15 goals in all competitions. The forward has had the most opposition cash touches (135) in the Premier League this season and started in 23 of the team's first 25 league games.

Crystal Palace – Jordan Ayew

Striker Jordan Ayew is the winner of Crystal Palace with 35 percent of the vote. After some difficult spells at other clubs, Ayew seems to have returned to his best level at Crystal Palace. He is his top scorer this season with eight goals, all in the Premier League, and has scored in the last two games against Brighton and Watford. He has started in 28 of the 29 league games in this period, proving how important he has become to Roy Hodgson.

Everton – Dominic Calvert-Lewin

It was a convincing victory for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who won 59 percent of their votes. The 23-year-old forward has established his place as the focal point for this Everton team that played in 27 of the 29 league games this season. Having left the mark against Bournemouth in September, Calvert-Lewin has not looked back and has scored the best 15 goals of his career in all competitions to date. He was on the verge of a call from England and his first top-tier international capita would have fully deserved to have scored goals in 11 Premier League appearances with Carlo Ancelotti. Since Marco Silva was fired on December 5, his 10 league goals are the most joint in the competition alongside Mohamed Salah.

Leicester – Jamie Vardy

Jamie Vardy He is victorious in our Leicester poll, with 34 percent of the vote. The current top scorer in the Premier League with 19 goals, Vardy has been in excellent shape again this period, with his pace showing no signs of slowing down.

Liverpool – Jordan Henderson

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson He wins the award with 42 percent, closely followed by Mane, who got the overall Sky Sports Player of the Season vote a few weeks ago.

Henderson has been the driving force behind the club's rise to a first-tier title since 1990, with the midfielder about to become Liverpool's first captain since Alan Hansen lifted the trophy. The numbers, three goals and five assists in the league so far this season, are irrelevant, although they represent his best return since the 2014-15 campaign. However, it is more the 29-year-old's overall influence on his team and teammates that makes him one of the most prominent contenders.

Manchester City – Kevin De Bruyne

Winning a gigantic 81 percent of the vote, Kevin De Bruyne Blow the other Man City contenders out of the water. Imagine how far Manchester City would be from the beat if it hadn't been for De Bruyne, and then you'll realize how good the season has been. The hypnotic Belgian has been central to the city, both nationally and in Europe, where he could still direct them to the highest prize of all.

Manchester United – Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford it simply leads Fred to Manchester United, winning 31 percent versus 30 percent from his teammate. Injuries may have shortened Rashford's season, but it's worth remembering that 2019/20, even with four months to play, has been the best scoring season of his career at United. Rashford has scored 19 goals in mid-January, six more than his previous best comeback, and appeared to have endorsed the role of center forward before a back injury halted his progress.

Newcastle – Martin Dubravka

Goalie Martin Dubravka He was a galloping Newcastle winner, storming 64 percent of the vote. Dubravka has certainly been the busiest among the sticks in the Premier League so far, but despite being called to make 117 stops in the league, he has nine clean sheets, just one less than Alisson and Dean Henderson, who have made less saved between them. Vital on the field: A difference of 6.84 in the expected and actual goals conceded is the highest margin in the league; The Slovakian has also been described by the manager and his teammates as a key voice in the locker room.

Norwich – Todd Cantwell

Todd cantwell he just tops it for Norwich with a 33 percent win. A constant in Daniel Farke's lineup this season, having appeared in all 29 Premier League games this season, including 25 starts, the only Norwich player to do so. Having been involved in eight league goals, scoring six times and creating two more, the 22-year-old has been drawing the interest of some of the Premier League's biggest clubs.

Sheffield United – Dean Henderson

Sheffield United's vote was tight but the goalkeeper Dean Henderson he triumphed with 32 percent of the vote, just ahead of midfielder John Fleck. Henderson has made big saves in the big moments, most recently signing with a multiple goal line stop against Norwich. A fan favorite, the Manchester United loan keeper has gone mainstream this season, helping the Blades keep 10 clean sheets and posting an impressive save percentage of 75.6, with a fifth-highest differential (4) among the expected and real goals.

Southampton – Danny Ings

It was a resounding victory for Danny Ings, who, like De Bruyne, gets a whopping 81 percent of the vote. Southampton's top scorer this season with 18 goals, 15 of them in the Premier League, Ings has returned to the scene in a big way after his injury problems.

Tottenham – Son of Heung-Min

Heung-Min's son recorded 57 percent of Tottenham's final vote. A player who could never be accused of evading responsibility when others have found themselves in the line of fire during the Spurs' rocky spells, Son scored nine and did seven earlier, guessed, the injury cut off his hopes of increasing that number. In the absence of Harry Kane, he rose to the plate, standing out little better than his double, including a last-minute winner, against Aston Villa in his last game despite suffering a broken arm in that game that would later be discarded.

Watford – Ben Foster

Another goalkeeper to prevail, Ben Foster got 44 percent of this vote. Having played every minute of the Premier League this season, Foster has been very busy on Watford's goal, but has kept nine clean sheets on a struggling team, the third-most than any other goalkeeper.

West Ham – Declan Rice

Declan rice secured 40 percent of West Ham's vote to lead our poll. The 21-year-old is the only Hammer to have started every Premier League game this season, and the fact that he tops the club's stats on passes, tackles and distance runs underscores his importance in the middle of the park. Only James Ward-Prowse of Southampton has covered the most distance in the Premier League this season; If West Ham falls, it will not be due to a lack of effort from this midfielder. You used our comment section to praise Michail Antonio.

Wolves – Adama Traore

Adama Traore He is the Wolves winner with 42 percent of the final vote, having been one of the revelations of the Premier League season. Capitalizing on his vast potential, the flying winger has scored three goals against Manchester City alone, adding the final product to his exciting game.