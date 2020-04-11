Porsha Williams tells her fans that they will have to remove her from quarantine – Take a look at why

Porsha Williams is doing her best these days to resist all kinds of culinary temptations while at home, in quarantine. She told her fans that after eating salad all day she couldn't help it anymore, and the result is shown in the photo below.

"At 2 in the morning they already had to remove me from the quarantine,quot; Ps: I ate salad all day … I tried ", subtitled Porsha in his publication.

Marlo Hampton skipped the comments and said, "I'm sorry … I can't stop eating either."

Someone else said, ‘It looks good and it's okay to indulge yourself, sometimes you'll get it right when time is tight. Enjoy being you and marching to the beat of your own drums. You look so happy with your family. It remains a light "so that others may be free."

A commenter posted this message: ‘Girl, I just had a fish taco, popcorn, and M,amp;M. I'm going to get back all the 95 pounds I lost! I hate this place! I'm going to spend 3 days detoxifying … next week, "and another fan said," Guuuurl, we're all in the same boat … but have you had your hair cut yet? I am 39 years old;

A follower posted: "Okay buddy, the summer corps are canceled anyway, have fun."

Someone else said: ‘3 !! Pizza slices and some wings a margarita and 3 sugary donuts !!! I will start my diet tomorrow. "

Another of the Porsha fans wrote: “ I just had a slice of pizza, these thighs will never go away / where's PJ❤️ nice that sweet dish looks good / we'll both be in someone's virtual workout later / be safe / love from the beginning NJ @ porsha4real.

Someone else said, "I'm going to need a whole new wardrobe when this is over … you're not alone … hahaha."

Ad

Porsha made her fans laugh not long ago when she revealed what she had been doing behind Dennis McKinley's back.



Post views:

0 0