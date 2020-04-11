Players and media share memories of Oilers forward Colby Cave

Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave died Saturday morning. I was 25 years old. Cave's family released a statement announcing the news.

"It is very sad to share the news that our Colby Cave passed away early this morning. I (Emily, Colby's wife) and our two families are in shock, but we know that our Colby was very dear to us, his family and Friends, the entire hockey community and many more. We thank everyone for their prayers during this difficult time. "

The Oilers released a statement saying: "We want to express our deepest condolences to family and friends after our teammate Colby Cave passed away earlier this morning. Colby was an excellent teammate with great character, admired and loved at all the places where he played. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife Emily, his family and friends at this difficult time. "

Boston Bruins released statements from President Cam Neely, General Manager Don Sweeney, Coach Bruce Cassidy, Captains Zdeno Chara and Patrice Bergeron, and forward Jake DeBrusk.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman released a statement on Cave's death.

Memories flooded social media when the hockey world reacted to the news of Cave's death.

Janet and I are very sad to hear of Colby's passing. He was a wonderful hockey player with a bright future, but an even better person. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife Emily and his entire family. 🙏 – Wayne Gretzky (@WayneGretzky) April 11, 2020

I do not understand anything. What I do know is that we will greatly miss Colby. A great person with a great attitude who brought a smile to the track every day. Condolences to his family. I'm so sorry for your loss. Rest in caving. – Sam Gagner (@ 89SGagner) April 11, 2020

Rest in peace, we always enjoy our time together. It was a pleasure and an honor to play with you. You always had a positive mindset and you could light up a room with your smile and your laugh. Praying for your family – Austin Czarnik (@ ACzarnik7) April 11, 2020

One of the best guys you will ever meet. Proud to call you friend. From a cunning boy, we will miss you very much. Rest in caving. ❤️ – Damon Severson (@ dseves7) April 11, 2020

RIP Colby. Here's a photo I took the day the Bruins visited the Great Wall of China. He was wearing a Humboldt Broncos hat and a permanent smile. pic.twitter.com/RBqdbSIuIU – Matt Porter (@mattyports) April 11, 2020

Colby illuminated not only the world of hockey but each person she honored with her presence. We love you Caver, and the entire Cave family is here with you. We are very sorry for your loss. R.I.P Caver, I will see you at the pearly doors, I will bring the beers, I will bring the beers https://t.co/MyzB0pI6tv – joseph gambardella (@ DJgamz5) April 11, 2020

There are no words to describe how I feel, you were not only a great hockey player, but also a great person, I had the opportunity to meet you for 6 years playing against each other in WHL / AHL, my deepest thoughts and condolences to his wife Emily and all her family Rest in peace Colby 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/y4YPZH121N – Tim Bozon (@ timbozon94) April 11, 2020