Players and media share memories of Oilers forward Colby Cave

By Lisa Witt

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Oilers striker Colby Cave dies at 25
Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave died Saturday morning. I was 25 years old. Cave's family released a statement announcing the news.

"It is very sad to share the news that our Colby Cave passed away early this morning. I (Emily, Colby's wife) and our two families are in shock, but we know that our Colby was very dear to us, his family and Friends, the entire hockey community and many more. We thank everyone for their prayers during this difficult time. "

The Oilers released a statement saying: "We want to express our deepest condolences to family and friends after our teammate Colby Cave passed away earlier this morning. Colby was an excellent teammate with great character, admired and loved at all the places where he played. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife Emily, his family and friends at this difficult time. "

Boston Bruins released statements from President Cam Neely, General Manager Don Sweeney, Coach Bruce Cassidy, Captains Zdeno Chara and Patrice Bergeron, and forward Jake DeBrusk.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman released a statement on Cave's death.

Memories flooded social media when the hockey world reacted to the news of Cave's death.

