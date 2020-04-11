Pink regrets cutting her own hair during Coronavirus blockade

WENN

The singer of & # 39; What About Us & # 39; reveals that she stops cutting her hair after her most recent homemade haircut during the Covid-19 lockdown went a bit wrong.

Pop star Pink She had doubts about becoming her own stylist after choosing to kill time at the home run by cutting herself with her husband's scissors.

The "Trouble" singer sports a new "mullet" look after her haircut plans got a little twisted.

"He used to comb my hair, but that was a long time ago …" he told his friend Ellen Degeneres. "I have shaved my head many, many times."

"I was drinking a lot and I felt very brave and (my husband) Carey (Hart) had clippers in the bathroom … In my head I thought: 'It will go down very well …' I didn't realize I didn't have my guard up, so I just … went bald … so I took it all the way back and down on both sides. So now I feel like I have, like, a mullet. "

And he realizes that it is the living image of "Vikings"actor Alex Hogh Andersen, who plays the disabled character Ivar the Boneless on the show.

"Now I look like him," he added.