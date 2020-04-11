Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang advised to leave Arsenal "failed,quot; by Gabon's FA President | Football news

"I don't want to say that Arsenal is not ambitious, but Arsenal does not have ambitions as high as other clubs when it comes to Europe."





Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has no contract at Arsenal at the end of next season

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been advised to leave Arsenal by the FA President of Gabon.

The Gabon forward will be out of contract at the end of the 2020/21 season and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is eager for the Gunners captain to sign new terms with the club, rather than risk losing it as they did with Aaron Ramsey. last season.

Aubameyang has scored 20 goals in all competitions in 2019-20 and is believed to be a target for some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Gabon's FA President Pierre Alain Mounguengui urged him to leave the Emirates to go to a club that plays in the Champions League.

"I don't want to say that Arsenal is not ambitious, but Arsenal does not have ambitions as high as other clubs when it comes to Europe," said Mounguengui. ESPN.

The striker is Arsenal's top scorer this season and the captain.

"So if Pierre could secure a contract with a more ambitious club, he would definitely find his place there."

"At the individual level, we all consider him to be one of the best players in the world, but the advice I give him is to continue working and attract the attention of the biggest and most ambitious clubs."

"Aubameyang is a world-class player," he added. "But for him, or for anyone else in Europe who hasn't earned a great honor, soccer is a collective sport."

"Right now, he is at Arsenal, and he hasn't won anything here, so it is a collective failure."

Arteta: Arsenal plans transfer scenarios

9:52 Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has revealed that the club is preparing for various scenarios regarding its activity in the transfer window once it opens.

Arteta has revealed that he is planning "two or three different scenarios,quot; when it comes to Arsenal's summer transfer window.

Arsenal currently have Dani Ceballos and Cedric Soares on loan, while they also have the option to buy defender Pablo Mari. Arteta said last month that the Gunners need to sit down with captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before the end of the season and reach a new agreement.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports, the Arsenal boss said: "I am planning two or three different scenarios that we can face. Depending on one of those three, we will be able to do more, less or nothing."

"We have to react on a daily basis. We don't know what the financial situation will be, we don't know the rules, the moment, the window. There are so many things that we cannot control at the moment."