Pentagon will increase production of N95 masks by more than 39 million in the next 90 days – Defense Blog

The US Department of Defense. USA It uses the authority of the Defense Production Act to increase the production of N95 masks, according to Lt. Col. Mike Andrews, a spokesman for the Defense Department.

An investment of $ 133 million will increase the production of US domestic N95 respirators. USA In more than 39 million in the next 90 days

“On the night of April 10, the Defense Department received approval from the White House Task Force to execute the first DPA Title 3 project in response to COVID-19.

The $ 133 million project will use these authorities to increase the national production capacity of N95 masks to more than 39 million in the next 90 days.

Increased production will ensure that the US government. USA Gain dedicated long-term industrial capacity to meet the needs of the nation.

Additional details, including company names, will be provided in the coming days when the contract is awarded.

N95 masks have been seen as a critical resource and the Department of Defense has already pledged 10 million of those masks from its own reserves to the Department of Health and Human Services.

An N95 respirator is a respiratory protection device designed to achieve a very close facial fit and highly efficient filtration of airborne particles.

The "N95,quot; designation means that when carefully tested, the respirator blocks at least 95 percent of very small test particles (0.3 microns). If properly adjusted, the filtration capabilities of N95 respirators exceed those of masks. However, even a properly fitted N95 respirator does not completely eliminate the risk of illness or death.

If used correctly, an N95 mask is designed to help block large droplets, splashes, sprays or splashes that can contain germs (viruses and bacteria), preventing them from reaching the mouth and nose. N95 masks can also help reduce exposure of saliva and respiratory secretions to others.