Pentagon authorizes sale of $ 40 million Excalibur tactical shells to Netherlands – Defense Blog

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said the US State Department. USA He had approved the sale of Excalibur tactical shells to the Netherlands.

The US Department of State. USA It approved a possible sale of $ 40.55 million of 199 Excalibur Increment IB M982Al tactical shells to the Netherlands, the Pentagon said Friday after notifying Congress of the certification.

The statement added that the agreement also included technical assistance, training, associated support equipment and other related logistics and program support elements.

The acquisition of Dutch ammunition would be put in the field alongside conventional artillery units equipped with the German-made PzH2000NL self-propelled howitzer "to provide precision fire capacity to reduce collateral damage and increase efficiency in various areas of operation. "according to the DSCA Announcement. Raytheon is the prime contractor.

Excalibur ammunition is compatible with the M777, M109, M198, Archer and PzH2000 series. It is also compatible with AS90, K9 and G6 howitzers.

The Raytheon's website said the Excalibur shell is a true precision weapon, hitting at a radial distance of less than two meters from the target. Unlike "near precision,quot; guidance systems, the Excalibur weapon provides accurate first-round effects at all ranges in all weather conditions. This weapon system also extends the range of .39 caliber artillery to 40 km and .52 caliber artillery to more than 50 km.