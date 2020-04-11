Peace Proscovia: Building trust and the challenge of netball in Australia and Uganda | Netball News





Peace Proscovia is considered one of the best netball shooters in the world

Peace Proscovia talks about building trust, Australia's netball challenge, Dame Noeline Taurua's influence on her career, and why supporting those looking to take her place in the future is vital.

When the former Loughborough Lightning shooter left England for a new chapter in Australia, she had established herself as one of the most beloved and beloved players in the Vitality Netball Superleague.

Proscovia's warm heart, beaming smile, and passion for netball accompanied her wherever she went, and on the court set the standard for other shooters to follow.

Between his arrival in 2015 and his departure before the 2019 season, he helped Loughborough advance to two Grand Finals and secure a British Fast5 All-Stars Championship victory. Individual awards also followed as Proscovia excelled.

Widely considered by many to be one of the best game shooters, the 30-year-old's education brings her to the top of the world game, even more incredible.

Proscovia, who is one of the seven children of one of the poorest families in a small town in northern Uganda, has never been shy to tell her story.

2:20 Peace Proscovia shares her background in her own words, poverty in Uganda and the opportunities it created for itself Peace Proscovia shares her background in her own words, poverty in Uganda and the opportunities it created for itself

In her own words, she decided to "fight for her destiny,quot;. She defied her father's initial anger by pursuing her passion for netball, applied academically, and created opportunities for herself.

"Talent has done amazing things for people," he said as he shared his experience with Sky Sports in 2018

"He has brought people out of nowhere into a place and a practical example is me. I have studied through netball. I have moved to countries I would not have gone to, even going to the capital city of Uganda."

"Nobody's record defines who they are," he said. "My experience has never defined who I am, if it were to define who I am, I would be a nobody."

For those like me without any family members or even friends with them. How are you handling this frustrating time? Some ideas please. – peace proscovia (@peace_proscovia) March 29, 2020

Now sitting in her front room in Australia, Proscovia, like all of us, faces a new "normal." She is living alone and reached out to others through social media for support.

"Everything is fine," he said. Sky Sports on Off The Court about her question on social media.

"I was wondering what other people are doing? At first, yes, it was frustrating to isolate yourself and realize that your country's borders have been closed.

"But everyone's responses made me feel like there were so many people out there for me. It was good to know that so many people care about me and I care about them, too."

"I've been trying to take every day the way it is, getting in touch with my teammates and my coach, which has been great. I'm studying for a graduate degree in Business Research, which takes a lot of time, so now I will focus on my academy and fully commit to that along with my other training programs. "

Proscovia's reach and reach on the court are exceptional

Before the global pandemic, Proscovia and Sunshine Coast Lightning were in pre-season training before the start of the 2020 Suncorp Super Netball season.

With Silver Ferns captain Laura Langman, Phumza Maweni and Karla Pretorius in the ranks, Proscovia shared her apprehension about joining them and fulfilling her dream of playing netball in Australia.

"The first time I walked into the locker room they gave me the Sunshine Coast Lightning dress, it put a lot of pressure on me," she said.

"Based on what I thought, people thought of me and my performances, that put a lot of pressure on me."

"I was wondering if I was going to be embarrassed in my first game for them or if I was going to do better. Looking at the profiles of the girls I was going to play with, it scared me!" sometimes you are afraid until you make the brave move to do it. "

When it came to building the confidence of this exceptional shooter in Australia, one person was absolutely instrumental and was former Sunshine Coast Lightning coach Taurua.

"Noeline is a people person and her approach to leadership is participatory. She is more interested in finding out what is good for the players rather than what she wants to impose on the players," Proscovia said.

"She doesn't impose something on you to do, but she relies on the information you give her to build and develop who you are. As long as you're open-minded about how she helps you develop your game, that's the kind of person she is." .

When I got here and realized the profiles of the players I would be playing with, the best players in the world, I was scared and that scared me a little. She guided me to him, led me slowly, and that's how it worked for me. Peace Proscovia talks about Dame Noeline Taurua

With Taurua at the helm, and now Kylee Byrne taking over, the franchise set the standards they wanted to bring to their games on training ground, something Proscovia is grateful for.

"Our training is very competitive. The way we play in really competitive games is the way we train. It's always about facing each other with that difficult challenge, we have to face that challenge."

"For me, that is positive because if nothing challenges you, then it does not change you. You must be challenged in order to change. So, I take it positively and I am lucky to have that opportunity."

She Cranes finished sixth at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast

Proscovia's opportunity to learn and develop is not one that she reserves. Instead, it focuses on sharing its knowledge with others and, in particular, with other members of the national part of Uganda.

Mary Cholhok, who replaced her at Loughborough Lightning and also plays for Uganda, is someone whom the 30-year-old mentor is away from and does her best to help develop. Proscovia is not a high-level player who is precious about her knowledge.

"I am so proud of the fact that she has developed. She is a good listener and her good performances also make me proud because there is a guarantee that Uganda has a great future with her," said Proscovia.

"It has always been my dream to help train someone who can take care of me in a way that means the sport can continue to develop in Uganda."

"I always say that the future does not belong to me now, it belongs to the other younger players. So, for me, it is not what I have achieved in my career that benefits me, but what I have left in others. My impact on others will make me proud when I leave. "

The shooter wants to continue playing for the national team and help him develop.

Getting out of court and hanging up her dress, Proscovia says, will not happen for "at least another 10 years,quot; and her presence as part of Uganda's national side during that time will be paramount.

After a seventh place finish at the Netball World Cup in Liverpool last year, the She Cranes remain ambitious. And, for their exceptional shooter, the possibility of them becoming part of the best teams in the sport could happen.

"All I can say is that where the country has reached netball and the speed at which netball is developing around the world, in this era, nothing is impossible. Everything is possible."

"For me, the future is bright because of so many young girls in Uganda … I can tell that they are threatening me (on the court) because they are performing well. They are putting pressure on me and they also make me proud because they really have developed."

"But, with Uganda in particular, it's actually the structure that is missing because the skills are there. I think when they create the structure, it will make the sport grow."

An African league, perhaps located in South Africa or East Africa, is something Proscovia will ponder during this forced time at home, between her Zoom training sessions with Sunshine Coast Lightning and her academic studies.

Proscovia has been through a lot in its first years of life. For her, getting to where she is now and achieving the success she has is proof that her words that say "anything is possible,quot; are true.

The frankness with which he talks about the need to build his confidence again after moving to Australia, will comfort netball players around the world realizing that they are not alone in feeling doubt or apprehension about their own ability.

& # 39; Coronavirus happened and everything changed & # 39; Layla Guscoth shares her experiences from Achilles' rehabilitation in Adelaide to working as a doctor at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham.

The strength Proscovia has shown throughout her life means that she is tackling isolation only during these nervous up front times and looking at it positively.

"The key right now is to take each day as it is," the shooter reiterated.

"When we are stressed, we must always remember that there are many positive aspects that occurred in life before this scenario came."

"What we must remember is that this quarantine is for the good of all. It can be painful, just like in sports, the process to get where we want to be is sometimes painful."

"If we obey the rules they have given us, we will come back again. As a player, we miss being there representing everyone and making you happy. But just know, with fingers crossed, we will go out and make you proud."