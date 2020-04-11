Paul Pogba: Manchester United midfielder is determined to come back stronger after injury nightmare | Football news

Pogba: "You think bad but I have never had anything like this in my career, so I always take it in the best way. It makes me hungrier to go back and do it well,quot;





Paul Pogba is determined to leave his injury nightmare behind

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has revealed that his injury nightmare has made him "hungrier to come back and do well."

The France international has not played since Boxing Day, having suffered a setback in foot surgery earlier in the season, but is accelerating his recovery and will resume training when the club can follow the coronavirus pandemic.

In an exclusive interview for United's official podcast, Pogba said: "I'm already training and playing the ball.

"I was frustrated a long time ago. Now I'm almost there, so I'm just thinking about going back and fully training with the team and all that."

"You think bad but I've never had anything like that in my career, so I always take it in a good way. It makes me hungrier to go back and do it right. And, yes, it also shows me how I love football."

Pogba gave all the details of his injury, which has restricted him to just eight appearances this season.

"You have to be very patient because, well, my injury, I don't know if people really know what happened," he added.

"So I had a foot injury, which occurred in the game against Southampton. It was earlier this season and I have been wearing it for a long time, training and trying to play with it. After I stopped, I found out I had a fracture .

Pogba suffered a foot injury earlier in the season and has not played since Boxing Day.

"I had a cast, a cast, so it went very well but very well. The bone got bigger and when I came back I played those two games against Watford and Newcastle, I could feel something again." .

"So I had to have surgery and now I'm here. I don't feel anything and hopefully I'll be back very soon."