Patrick McEnroe talks about his recovery from the coronavirus | Tennis news

Patrick McEnroe is "fine,quot; and lives in his quarantined basement at his home in Westchester County, upstate New York City. In an exclusive interview with Raz Mirza of Sky Sports, the former US Davis Cup captain. USA Talk about how he contracted the coronavirus.

McEnroe, the younger brother of seven-time Grand Slam champion John, had tested positive for the virus after experiencing symptoms about two and a half weeks ago.

The 53-year-old man broke the news through his Twitter account and has since been quarantined in his basement, recovering.

The ESPN tennis announcer and 16-time men's doubles champion wore a Wimbledon jersey via Skype video call.

He spoke about the lengthy testing process and the symptoms he felt upon hearing the news that he had the virus, which has become a global pandemic.

I called the toll free number and put myself on a list. It took me about another week to get the exam, which was a practical exam, very well organized and close to where I live. I got the test after 24 hours and he said it was positive. Patrick McEnroe

"I had been feeling a little bit more fatigued than normal, very sore. I thought it was because I had started running a little bit more because we had basically started closing things here in New York, including our McEnroe Tennis Academy. Obviously I was feeling a Little bit more stressed like many of us around the world with my wife and three kids here, so I didn't feel 100 percent for a couple of days, "McEnroe said.

"On Saturday I remember finishing dinner and telling my wife & # 39; you know, I really don't feel very good. I think we should take my temperature. So we took my temperature and I did have a bit of fever 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) which is right in that area where most people have that type of fever.

"Fortunately, we have a locked basement in our house and it has its own bathroom, so I settled in here at the time and that was almost three weeks ago.

Fortunately, my symptoms were never as severe. I had a fever for a couple of days, diarrhea for a couple of days, aches and pains. I remember those first two nights that I didn't sleep well and then because of what was happening in New York, it was basically impossible. Get tested because hospitals and doctors' offices were beginning to feel overwhelmed.

"About a week later, I took an exam in New York State. I called the toll-free number and I was listed. It took me about another week to get the exam, which was a practical exam, very well organized and close to where I got the test after 24 hours and he said it was positive. "

McEnroe says his family has been partying on Netflix while isolated

McEnroe admitted that it was a "surprise,quot; when he heard the news that he had the coronavirus, but is "cautiously optimistic." New York will recover. It currently has the highest death rate when analyzed compared to comparable regions around the world, according to Sky News.

"I am following all the rules on social distancing and I am still here because the difficulty of obtaining another test to demonstrate that I do not have it, for my sake and that of my family, means that I am on another list," he continued.

"My wife has been amazing. My three children are doing well, too. They started online education about three weeks ago, so they keep busy. Netflix parties have become the new norm.

"I have been trying to walk a lot and spend time with my dog, he is full of Yorkie. The other thing I have been doing is working on a podcast. I had a podcast machine that was sitting in my basement for a while and finally does a couple of weeks I took it out of the box. "

McEnroe ended the interview by thanking all the medical staff who he says are "busting,quot; but to keep everyone alive and healthy.

