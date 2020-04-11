Home Local News Part 1 of 2 – Up News Info Tampa

Tampa, FL – Karen Heinberg, a 56-year-old elementary counselor, shares the first part of her two-part story about her positive diagnosis of COVID-19 and her recovery. His message of hope has no better weekend than Easter.

Watch Part 2 of Karen's story here.

%MINIFYHTMLdb2011baa5dcaef2e653c20ddb4adb4710%

As Florida approaches the expected COVID-19 Apex date, its neighbors and fellow residents will be in dire need of antibodies from survivors. If you are a survivor or COVID-19, we encourage you to share your plasma to help other Florida residents who will soon need life-saving antibodies. You can review all the requirements on the OneBlood website.

