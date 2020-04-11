Parents battle "huge pressure,quot; to impose education, screen time limits for children during coronavirus quarantine – Up News Info Detroit

– Parents were already struggling to limit screen time for children when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

But as orders to stay in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus keep some 55 million schoolchildren at home, restricted screen time is becoming a thing of the past.

While parents may have temporarily lost the battle of time in front of the screen, they can still set limits, says Darby Saxbe, Ph.D, associate professor of psychology at the University of Southern California, and Deborah Stipek, Ph.D. , Professor of Education and former Dean of the Stanford University Graduate School of Education.

Saxbe and Stipek shared their thoughts and concerns with Up News Info Local:

Up News Info Local: This is obviously an unprecedented period of time for parents. What is happening now is something that probably most moms and dads never prepared or thought about. What are your biggest concerns for families in the future? Will families benefit from this long-term experience?

Darby Saxbe: I think families are going to have very different experiences depending on where they fall along the socioeconomic spectrum: in families where parents have secure jobs that can be easily done from home, they will see very different results from families where both parents lose your jobs or need to continue working outside the home. I am concerned that this situation exacerbates pre-existing risks due to stress, poverty and job instability. Also, families with domestic violence or child abuse may have more problems because they are confined together.

For families that are already functioning well, this situation could have some doubts, such as more time together and a more relaxed pace of daily life.

Up News Info: Parents face enough stress just from working remotely to taking care of finances to keep the pantry full right now, but by adding home schooling and being on duty for parents during the hours, it's generally not added an even bigger layer. How important is it for moms and dads to be present to their children right now and nurture their emotions and needs?

Saxbe: I think parents just need to do the best they can. No one is going to win parenting awards or work awards right now. Parents must lower their expectations, and employers must also lower the expectations of their employees. Parents may drop some of their standards regarding schooling and housework and simply do their best to be calm and emotionally available to their children.

In terms of screen time and socialization, we all know that this situation is not entirely ideal for children: they do better when they play with other children and spend time outdoors. But this situation is temporary, and children can return to their typical routines once quarantine is lifted.

Up News Info: What are the consequences of children being ignored or stressing their parents?

Deborah Stipek: We know that parental stress affects children. They feel it. It can lead to children acting more, exacerbating stress for parents, which can lead to a bad situation for both children and parents. It is not easy, but parents must do their best to be fully attentive to their children when they are with them and contain the impulses to "lose,quot; them. Count to 10, leave the room for a few minutes, do whatever it takes to present yourself as calm, attentive, and attentive to your needs.

Up News Info: How detrimental to child development is the loss of a daily classroom education and socializing with your classmates over such a long period of time?

Stipek: Not good, but the inability to socialize with classmates for a few months shouldn't have long-term effects. Lack of education in the classroom depends a lot on what is replaced. Many schools provide online instruction and work for children to do. Not ideal, but if children "attend,quot; and do the work, they shouldn't be too late.

The problem is that many children who are not mature or motivated enough will not show up and do the work, which will put a lot of pressure on parents to be the executors. How well this works in each family will have significant implications for the amount of academic ground children lose. There are some tips for doing this that many schools share with parents, such as creating a space for school work and sticking to a schedule. Most children need structure, and one danger of this situation is that they don't have it. Parents should do their best to create it at home.

Up News Info: What are your concerns about kids and screen time right now? Could kids hold the iPad and TV remote in their hands more than ever before, driving a much larger generation of young screen zombies when all this is said and done?

Stipek: If the option to play more time on the screen and television is a big conflict, it would give you (a little) time on the screen. But as much as possible, direct children to educational apps and programs. There are many, and some can be very attractive. What they are doing on the screen is as important as how much time they spend on it. But there must also be clear limits. If the limit is usually one hour, perhaps twice as long under current circumstances.

Up News Info: What are the most important tools or tips that parents can use to better serve their children during this indefinite period?

Stipek:

1. Create structures / schedules.

2. Have clear guidelines: for children who do not need constant supervision, the hours that are available to help or play with them.

3. Weather permitting, make sure they have some time outdoors with plenty of exercise.

4. Use daily activities as opportunities to involve your children in fun and educational activities: do math while baking cupcakes; gardening together, maybe even do a little scientific experiment (let's plant this in the sun and this in the shade and see what grows taller); read the signs while walking; clean the garage and see what interesting things you find); sing a song while cleaning the house together.

5. Make sure you spend quality time with your children every day, playing or doing something fun when you are paying close attention to them. In situations like the ones we have now, conflict can become the primary mode of interaction. It will probably happen, but be sure to make up for it with close, conflict-free time.

6. Take care of yourself to manage your stress: They won't have much time and many won't have many resources, but they will cook their favorite food or take a walk or watch a favorite television show after the children go to bed (can help).