Pacifica Boy action sparks floods of good wishes for sick grandmother – Up News Info San Francisco

PACIFICA (KPIX 5) – What started as a small gesture from a six-year-old boy by his sick Nana turned into a torrent of love and support from his Pacifica neighborhood.

Irma Suter was diagnosed and hospitalized with an advanced stage of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The news came during the COVID-19 crisis, which meant that her family would not be able to be with her or see her during treatment.

So her grandson Falcon had an idea, asked people to send "Notes to their Nana,quot; and posted the request in his front window.

The notes started coming in from neighbors, friends and family, showing their love and support. The notes even came from other states when family and friends shared Falcon's project.

"I received notes from Texas, San Diego, Oklahoma," said Falcon. "Yes, and I want her to know that they loved and cared for her."

Falcon shared each one with Nana Irma and then posted them in her home window. Even Falcon's kindergarten teacher, who lives in her neighborhood, used her idea as part of her lesson plan to teach her class about kindness.

Nana Irma de Falcon is finally home after a long hospital stay and was greeted by a beautiful display of love. He has a long journey ahead, but you can bet his grandson Falcon will make sure he gets all the love and encouragement he needs to combat this horrible disease.

Falcon is my son and I am very proud of what he did and how he brought our neighborhood together for someone in need, his Nana. I am also very grateful to all the doctors and nurses at Stanford Hospital who took such good care of my mother and showed such kindness and compassion to our family during such a difficult time. It is just a reminder that sometimes the smallest gesture can become the best medicine. We really are better together.