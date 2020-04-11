Orange County reports 1,138 total cases, including 13 inmates – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Orange County reported 62 new cases of the new coronavirus and there were no new deaths on Friday, totaling 1,138 cases and 17 deaths.

Of the 1,138 cases in the county, 17 were people under the age of 18, 97 were between 18-24, 194 were between 25-34, 170 were between 35-44, 447 were between 45-64 and 213 were 65 or older.

Nine of the people who died were 65 or older, five were 45-64, one was 35-44, and two were 25-34.

The number of hospitalized patients decreased slightly from 127 on Thursday to 124 on Friday, and the number of patients in intensive care decreased from 63 to 57.

RELATED: California Governor: Keep the Social Distance, "Give Us a Few More Weeks,quot;

Authorities said 12,870 people were screened for COVID-19 in the county, including 631 on Thursday. The county said it can collect 1,585 more tests.

Also on Friday, the Orange County Sheriff's Department announced that there are now 13 inmates who tested positive for the virus: 12 men and one woman.

The department said three of the inpatients have recovered. The other 10 remain in medical isolation.

Carrie Braun, a department spokeswoman, said there were 11 more inmates in medical isolation who showed symptoms of the virus but did not test positive.