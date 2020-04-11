Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy Apologizes Days After COVID-19 Comments

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy has apologized for offending anyone with his plan to get the Cowboys soccer program back up and running around May 1, as the coronavirus pandemic persists.

Gundy's 46-word statement was distributed to the media on Saturday afternoon (Kyle Boone of CBS Sports) provided a link on Twitter):

"They have let me know that comments from my press conference have offended some. It was never my intention to offend anyone and I apologize. My first priority is and always will be student athletes and doing my best for the program and University."

DECOURCY: Not all college coaches are as dumb as Gundy

Gundy said Tuesday in a media conference call that COVID-19 should be treated similarly to seasonal flu, especially if expanded tests for the coronavirus are close.

"In my opinion, if we have to bring our players back, try them out. They are in good shape, they are all 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 years old, they are healthy. Many of them can fight it with their natural body, the antibodies and the construction they have. There are some people who are asymptomatic, "Gundy said on the conference call, according to The Oklahoman.

He also pointed out that the economic impact of the soccer season could possibly be delayed if local governments maintain the quarantine and social distancing orders in force. The city of Stillwater, Oklahoma, where OSU is located, has a refugee order in effect until April 16, The Oklahoman noted.

"If that's true (about people who are asymptomatic), then yes, we kidnap them. And people say," That's crazy. "No, it's not crazy, because we need to continue budgeting and managing money across the state. from Oklahoma. " Gundy said, according to The Oklahoman, adding that Gundy said the OSU soccer program is responsible for $ 77 million in revenue.

The state of Oklahoma did not support Gundy's initial comments.

"We will adhere to councils of public health experts who make informed decisions in the best interest of the citizens of our nation and state based on sound scientific data," the university said in a statement (according to ESPN.com). " We will also abide by federal and state mandates as well as Big 12 guidelines. We will not compromise the health and well-being of our campus community. This virus is deadly and we will do our part in the state of Oklahoma to help mitigate the spread "