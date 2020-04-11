Oilers striker Colby Cave dies at 25

Oilers striker Colby Cave died Saturday morning. I was 25 years old.

"It is very sad to share the news that our Colby Cave passed away early this morning," Cave's family said in a statement. "I (Emily, Colby's wife) and our two families are in shock and we know that our Colby was very dear to us, his family and friends, the entire hockey community and many more. We thank everyone for their prayers. during this difficult time. "

Cave was put into a medically induced coma on Tuesday after undergoing surgery to remove a colloid cyst from his brain.

Oilers general manager Ken Holland described Cave to Mark Spector of Sportsnet on Tuesday.

"Colby is a great kid. He is a fighter, a competitor and is respectful of the people in the game," said Holland. "When we had to tell him to go to the American League, he was disappointed, but he was never depressed. He took it like a pro, he went down there, he played hard and we called him back several times."

"He is a true fighter."

Edmonton captain Connor McDavid told reporters Thursday that he was devastated to hear Cave was in a medically induced coma.

"I think Colby is a very strong guy. He's a good guy from Saskatchewan, so he's just as tough as they are," McDavid said. "I'm sure he's been well liked in whatever room he's been in because he's a good guy."

Flame forward Austin Czarnik, who played four seasons with Cave on the Bruins' system, shared his memories on Twitter.

Rest in peace, we always enjoy our time together. It was a pleasure and an honor to play with you. You always had a positive mindset and you could light up a room with your smile and your laugh. Praying for your family – Austin Czarnik (@ ACzarnik7) April 11, 2020

During his four-year NHL career, Cave had nine points in 67 games. Over the course of five seasons of the American Hockey League, he recorded 138 points in 283 games.