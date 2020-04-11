Oilers player Colby Cave died at age 25 after suffering a brain hemorrhage

NHL has lost a star.

Colby Cave, who played for the Boston Bruins and Edmonton Oilers, passed away Saturday morning. The professional athlete was only 25 years old.

The hockey player's wife, Emily Cave, confirmed the news on his social media page, and shared a statement with the National Hockey League.

"It is very sad to share the news that our Colby Cave passed away early this morning," a statement said on the NHL website. "I (Emily) and our two families are in shock, but we know that our Colby was very dear to us, his family and friends, the entire hockey community, and many more."

"We thank everyone for their prayers during this difficult time," the statement concluded.

According to the statement, Colby died of a brain hemorrhage.

"For my best friend and love of my life, Colby, my heart is broken," Emily began her heartbreaking Instagram post. "The amount of physical, mental and emotional pain I am in when I think about never seeing you again, touching you or hugging you is unbearable."