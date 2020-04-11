Oilers player Colby Cave died at age 25 after suffering a brain hemorrhage

Andy Devlin / NHLI via Getty Images
NHL has lost a star.
Colby Cave, who played for the Boston Bruins and Edmonton Oilers, passed away Saturday morning. The professional athlete was only 25 years old.
The hockey player's wife, Emily Cave, confirmed the news on his social media page, and shared a statement with the National Hockey League.
"It is very sad to share the news that our Colby Cave passed away early this morning," a statement said on the NHL website. "I (Emily) and our two families are in shock, but we know that our Colby was very dear to us, his family and friends, the entire hockey community, and many more."
"We thank everyone for their prayers during this difficult time," the statement concluded.
According to the statement, Colby died of a brain hemorrhage.
"For my best friend and love of my life, Colby, my heart is broken," Emily began her heartbreaking Instagram post. "The amount of physical, mental and emotional pain I am in when I think about never seeing you again, touching you or hugging you is unbearable."
"You are and always will be my person, my hero, the best thing that can happen to me," he added. "Although, every cell in my body is lost without you, I promise to continue making you proud. You were the best friend, husband, daddy puppy, and oh, how I wanted to see you as a baby daddy. I'll see you again soon, Colb."
Sadly, the couple was only a few months away from celebrating their first year of marriage.
"I never dreamed of being a widow before our first wedding anniversary," said Emily.
And he added: "You will be in heaven and you will find me with a warm and wet kiss. You will be with me every step of the way. I do not want to stop writing as I did not want to stop hugging you this morning in the hospital. You are my everything. You will always be Thank you for being the best Guardian Angel. Just as you finished your vows, I will finish with a word, AGAPE ".
Furthermore, due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, Emily was unable to be with her husband during his last moments.
"Colby's parents and I were able to see him through a window and talk to him on a walkie talkie last night," she shared two days ago. "We are no longer allowed to be in the hospital because Covid-19 rules."
"We have no idea when we will be allowed to see him again," he continued. "The nurse has tied her wedding band to her ankle."
On April 7, the Edmonton Oilers revealed that Colby he was put into a medically induced coma at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto, Canada.
"On behalf of the Edmonton Oilers Hockey Club and the Bakersfield Condors, we wanted to express our deepest condolences to family and friends after the death of our teammate Colby Cave earlier this morning," the statement read. "Colby was an excellent teammate with great character, admired and loved everywhere he played. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife Emily, his family and friends at this difficult time."
