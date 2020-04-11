Number of coronavirus cases in Santa Rita prison jumps by 3, totaling 15 – Up News Info San Francisco

DUBLIN (Up News Info SF) – The number of inmates at Dublin's Santa Rita prison who tested positive for the new coronavirus increased by three on Friday to a total of 15, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said.

Additionally, two staff members or contractors at the county jail have tested positive for COVID-19, but that's the same number the sheriff's office reported Thursday.

Sheriff officials said 54 inmates in Santa Rita have been evaluated so far, with 37 negative, 15 positive and two results still pending.

Sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly said Friday that the 15 inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 are stable and have not had to be hospitalized.

The number of inmates testing positive for COVID-19 increased dramatically in the past week, as the first positive test was not reported until last Saturday, followed by increases to three on Tuesday, 11 on Wednesday, and 12 on Thursday.

Kelly said: "We are definitely going up, but it is something we can handle and there are no serious problems with our prison population."

Kelly said that prison officials have been able to extend to inmates to decrease the risk of infections, as the prison population has shrunk from an average of about 2,650 inmates before the COVID-19 outbreak to 1,963 inmates as of Friday.

He said the number of inmates has decreased because county court officials have agreed to release some 600 low-level criminals and the jail is accepting fewer new inmates than in the past, as Sheriff Gregory Ahern told law enforcement agencies. premises that cite and free high-level criminals instead of taking them to Santa Rita.

"There is so much more room because we are at the lowest level of inmates in decades," Kelly said.

He said that when he started working for the sheriff's office 25 years ago, Santa Rita had an average of 5,000 inmates.

