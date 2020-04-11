NorthPark Center closure can't silence local pianist – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

For the past 11 years, Brad Hanson has delighted shoppers three days a week at the NorthPark Center in Dallas.

"I love those moments when he's still there, and I'm able to bring something really relaxing and relaxed," Hanson told Up News Info 11. "And also those moments when people are singing with me or dancing."

When COVID-19 closed the mall, Hanson was determined not to let it mute the music. He decided to turn to Facebook, where he has been making live videos with the playlists selected by viewers.

"It just lifts you up, takes you out of your normal mindset or out of your normal circumstances and you just take a second and everything else gets blurry and you can focus on this piece of art, or this melody, or this feeling."

If you want to view and request a song, visit their Facebook page here.