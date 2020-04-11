Northern Texans get creative, hope to find some normalcy this Easter weekend – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Easter dinner often means spending time in the kitchen, but this year a mother of four is picking up her takeout.

“Just a different Easter. It is different, right? "Murphy resident Billie-Jean Lowsley asked.

He joined 250 drivers on the sidewalk Friday afternoon outside Whiskey Cake in Plano.

The demand was so great for the restaurant's packaged Easter meals and cocktail kits that it reminded some of its 100 workers without permission to participate.

"We are only helping local businesses around here," said client Andrew Icenhower.

No matter what your plans are, vacations will look different.

"It's much smaller. A lot of intimate family time with just the four of us," said Kendra Yanchak.

Outside of a central market in Dallas, shoppers lined up around the store on Friday as it limited the number of people allowed inside.

In a Kroger in Plano, toilet paper is still scarce, but Easter merchandise, even candy, is half the price.

Those who want to visit a park may find it closed.

Dallas closed the 397 in its city over the holiday weekend, one of the busiest times of the year for the park system.

This year, families already have a lot on their plate.

"It's tough. I have four children. So, we are in eighth grade, fifth grade, second grade …" Lowsley said.

A break may be exactly what they need.

"We are just going to heat things up and have a feast on Sunday," he said.