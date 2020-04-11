Nikolay Goldobin to leave Canucks and join KHL team

It seems that Nikolay Goldobin's time in Vancouver is finally drawing to a close.

Sport-Express's Igor Eronko reported Saturday that the winger will leave the Canucks to return to their native Russia, signing with CSKA Moscow of the Kontinental Hockey League.

According to the source, Nikolai Goldobin will sign a 2-year contract with CSKA of KHL #Canucks – Igor Eronko (@IgorEronko) April 11, 2020

Goldobin was acquired by Vancouver on the 2017 trade deadline and appeared in 114 games for the team in the past four seasons. However, his playing time fell dramatically from the end of last year after he failed to win over his coach, Travis Green. After being a healthy scratch towards the end of the 2018-19 season, he played only once in the NHL this season against Pittsburgh in November.

He ended up putting together a very solid season in the American Hockey League this year, with 50 points (19 goals, 31 assists) in 51 games for the Utica Comets.

MORE: Canucks & # 39; J.T. Miller wants a "fair season,quot; if the NHL returns

The Russian's best stretch with the Canucks came early last season when he was put on the same line as Elias Pettersson. Playing alongside the talented young Swede, Goldobin scored 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) during the first half of the year before fighting Green and posting just four points (two goals, two assists) the rest of the way.

He became a cult hero during his stay in Vancouver due to his smile and positive attitude in interviews, but ultimately, it seemed like a matter of time before he left the team.

According to Rick Dhaliwal from TSN 1040He left the door open to return to the NHL in the future.

"The Canucks didn't want to sign me," he said. "I was disappointed with how it turned out in Vancouver, but I am happy to sign at KHL and will try NHL again in 2 years."