Nighttime riots cause neighbor's dilemma – Up News Info

Dear Amy: My boyfriend and I just bought a condo.

Most of our neighbors are very friendly and have been respectful (for the most part). However, an individual in the unit directly below ours has been doing something that makes me uneasy and uneasy.

He screams and screams random words, for reasons unknown to us. Sometimes I can understand what you are saying, and other times I cannot.

I can hear it from every room in my unit, but mainly in my room.

This occurs during the night hours, but sometimes at other times as well.

We have seen this individual before while receiving our mail and walking the dog. We have tried to say "hello,quot;, but he just ignores us and looks at the ground before retiring to his unit.

Perhaps you are disabled or have a psychological condition. I would like to pay him a casual visit to let him know that he is bothering us, but my boyfriend thinks I am exaggerating.

I don't want to scold him for being loud and disrespectful. I just want to let you know that we can hear it, in case you don't know. A part of me wants to believe that he really likes sports or video games, but I still don't think we should sit down and deal with it, especially if his screams are directed at someone else who lives with him and the situation could potentially be dangerous! please advise!

– Earplugs 24/7

Dear 24/7: If you have a credible belief that your downstairs neighbor is harming someone, you should act on your concern by calling the police.

In the absence of that belief, before politely notifying your neighbor that they can hear you, you can discreetly raise this issue with your condo board; They may be aware of your situation and can educate you on what is happening.

There is a brain disorder called Tourette's syndrome (or "tic disorder,quot;) that causes people to speak in the way that you describe; These are called vocal "tics,quot; and can also be accompanied by sudden physical movements. This is not a psychological disease, but a neurological one.

This is from the website of the Tourette Association of America (Tourette.org): “Tics can be complex. Vocal tics (eg, coughing, smelling, clearing the throat, or yelling a word or phrase) and multiple motor tics (eg, blinking or shrugging) must be present for a diagnosis of Tourette syndrome (TS), although don't always happen at the same time. "

“Tics can seem useful. However, tics are neurological in nature. They are often described as impulses that must be completed. Even when they seem to express themselves in reaction to a current situation, they are not under the control of the (person) with TS. ”

Obviously, you should do what you can in your own home to muffle or muffle the sound. Rugs (or more rugs) can help.

Dear Amy: I am the father of a senior in high school.

With everything closed due to the coronavirus, my father is very concerned about graduation. My question is: What do I do about graduation announcements?

Shall I go ahead and send them in, or wait until the school has decided whether or not to cancel the ceremony?

If I send them and the ceremony is canceled, what do I do then?

– wondering

Dear I ask: When graduation nears and you are sure your child is graduating, go ahead and send announcements.

Announcements are generally not considered invitations to the graduation ceremony, but they are justifiably proud "announcements,quot; that your high school student has completed high school.

Your school will direct you and other parents regarding the graduation ceremony.

If you proactively invite people to the ceremony and it is canceled, simply contact each person invited to say so. We are all experimenting and expect cancellations, and people are disappointed, but overall very understanding.

You may want to think about planning and organizing a celebration, perhaps in the late summer.

Dear Amy: "Ignored,quot; was upset that he was a corporate ghost after the job interview.

I have been a recruiter for many years. I would never let an applicant wobble like this. Responsible recruiters provide honest feedback and always inform the applicant of their position in terms of the hiring process.

– Recruiter

Dear recruiter: Yes! Recruiters are a great asset to a job seeker, and good ones (like you) can offer solid advice, honest evaluation, and encouragement along the way.

