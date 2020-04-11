Home Local News Nighttime riots cause neighbor's dilemma – Up News Info

Nighttime riots cause neighbor's dilemma – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Grandma is too busy to take care of children - The Denver Post
%MINIFYHTMLbdd2481a95b691af8c895f4307742b1c9%

Dear Amy: My boyfriend and I just bought a condo.

Most of our neighbors are very friendly and have been respectful (for the most part). However, an individual in the unit directly below ours has been doing something that makes me uneasy and uneasy.

He screams and screams random words, for reasons unknown to us. Sometimes I can understand what you are saying, and other times I cannot.

I can hear it from every room in my unit, but mainly in my room.

This occurs during the night hours, but sometimes at other times as well.

We have seen this individual before while receiving our mail and walking the dog. We have tried to say "hello,quot;, but he just ignores us and looks at the ground before retiring to his unit.

Perhaps you are disabled or have a psychological condition. I would like to pay him a casual visit to let him know that he is bothering us, but my boyfriend thinks I am exaggerating.

I don't want to scold him for being loud and disrespectful. I just want to let you know that we can hear it, in case you don't know. A part of me wants to believe that he really likes sports or video games, but I still don't think we should sit down and deal with it, especially if his screams are directed at someone else who lives with him and the situation could potentially be dangerous! please advise!

– Earplugs 24/7

Dear 24/7: If you have a credible belief that your downstairs neighbor is harming someone, you should act on your concern by calling the police.

In the absence of that belief, before politely notifying your neighbor that they can hear you, you can discreetly raise this issue with your condo board; They may be aware of your situation and can educate you on what is happening.

%MINIFYHTMLbdd2481a95b691af8c895f4307742b1c11%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©