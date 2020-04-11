Nicole Ari Parker: Boris Kodjoe doesn't pay attention to me, flirts with other men!

Actress Nicole Ari Parker told her husband, actor Boris Kodjoe, that he needs to show her more attention OR MORE, MTO News found out.

(the video is above)

Nicole, who shares two children with the handsome actor, told fans on IG Live that she "misses the single life." She explained to her fans: & # 39; I miss receiving text messages for no reason. I miss getting kisses on the neck when I make scrambled eggs. "

Then Nicole dropped a bomb. She said: "There are people who flirt with you (like a married person), and part of the flirting that even makes you look at your phone, or (flirt with someone) in your workspace, is that (person) has freshness or a novelty "

Boris's face changed noticeably when he heard his wife say this.

Then Nicole ended with what seemed like a warning to her husband: "I think if you're in this for the long haul, that freshness and novelty (should) still be possible."

She said, "I know we are talking about night dating, but we have to go ahead and have a night date."