Nicki Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty separated

Despite flaunting their PDAs quite frequently, it seems Nicki MinajMarriage to Kenneth Petty is not all sunshine and rainbows. The Trinidadian rapper is rumored to have separated from her husband less than a year after their marriage.

Several online users claimed that the person who broke the news was one of Kenneth's friends who had an Instagram account. However, that friend apparently did not indicate the reason why Nicki and Kenneth's marriage fell apart. To make matters worse, some pointed out that Nicki's show name on Twitter is no longer Mrs. Petty. Instead, he traded it for the title of his latest single.

So far nothing has been confirmed, but surely it would be more than enough to convince them that the two of you have separated. "I heard Kenny and Nicki split up," said one. "The streets that say Nicki and Kenny broke up … Pinkprint 2 is coming over omg periodt," commented another, as someone else wrote: "KENNY AND NICKI BROKEN? WE WON!"

Nicki and Kenneth were married in October 2019 after obtaining a marriage license a second time. At the time, the two did not hold a reception to celebrate their milestone, although hitmaker "Bang Bang" has previously said in an interview that they plan to hold a second, larger ceremony where they invite friends and family to celebrate with them.

Saying that she had already hired a "drug designer" for her dress, the "Anaconda" killer noted, "It's very strange because I didn't expect to be one of those people who didn't mind the fuss, but I really didn't. … I just feel like it doesn't mean as much as it used to because the other part, the real part, I have now and I'm happy. "