Nick Cordero's condition worsens after he is suspected of hiring Covid-19

The & # 39; Bullets Over Broadway & # 39; actor reportedly He is in a & # 39; very bad & # 39; condition, although he tested positive for coronavirus after being admitted to a hospital for pneumonia.

Tony Award nominated Broadway star Nick CorderoThe condition is "very bad" at the hospital even though the star tested negative for Covid-19.

The Canadian actor, who starred in "Bullets on Broadway"in 2014 and last year's hit musical"Waitress"He was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after contracting what was initially believed to be pneumonia earlier this year 2020.

Although two subsequent tests confirmed that the star does not have a coronavirus and his wife Amanda Kloots Believing her husband was "better," she told fans that her condition has worsened.

As for her Instagram Story page, Amanda revealed that Nick's condition "got very bad. Please pray, pray, pray."

Despite the fact that the actor's wife previously revealed that "his body is responding well to medication" and "he needs less oxygen from the ventilator," he added that doctors had warned him to "prepare for the long haul because we are at the beginning. from this". "

Cordero most recently appeared on stage in a Hollywood music production. "Rock of Ages", which was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.