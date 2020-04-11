Newsom Launches SWAT Medical Teams to Prevent Outbreaks at Senior Care Centers – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – With growing coronavirus outbreaks in San Francisco Bay Area senior care facilities and the state, Governor Gavin Newsom has launched SWAT teams of infectious disease experts to stop it. that he called a "golden wave,quot; of infections among staff and elderly residents.

During his daily coronavirus press conference on Friday, Newsom addressed growing concern about the outbreaks among Californians most vulnerable to the disease.

He said there were 1,224 senior care centers in the state with health officials monitoring outbreaks and infections in 191. Among those sites that reported coronaviruses, 1,266 people, staff members, and residents tested positive for the disease. .

In the 7,464 smallest nursing homes in the state, 94 were monitored with a total of 370 residents and employees who tested positive.

"You can consider those numbers and say it sounds relatively modest," Newsom said. "That does not show the whole picture. There have been some appropriate headlines about certain areas of the state of California and specific facilities that have become hot spots. Where we have seen a disproportionate number of people contracting the disease and a number of people dying tragically what we have done … is put in new guidelines backed by staff, what i would refer to as SWAT teams of infectious disease control professionals, working with CDC and others, to saturate those areas of concern and focus "

Just Friday, several senior care centers in the Bay Area reported increasing outbreaks.

Alameda County health officials reported new cases of coronavirus and deaths in two East Bay nursing homes that have been badly affected by the outbreaks.

At the Gateway Care and Rehabilitation Center in Hayward, officials reported 9 deaths, 2 more than the 7 reported on Thursday. 41 residents and 25 facility staff members tested positive for COVID-19 for a total of 66 cases with a new additional case from the previous day.

At the East Bay Post-Acute Healthcare Center in Castro Valley, there were no deaths until Friday. 15 residents and 21 employees tested positive for COVID-19 for a total of 36 infections, 5 more than the total of 31 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Contra Costa health officials reported the death of another resident amid a growing outbreak of coronavirus at two senior care facilities in his county.

The county reported that 21 people have been infected at Carlton Senior Living at 175 Cleaveland Road in downtown Pleasant Hill. Eight of the confirmed positives are residents and 13 are staff members. Additionally, CCHS said a second person died at Orinda Care Center, where earlier this week 50 people had tested positive for COVID-19.

CCHS said it was working closely with the administration of the senior facilities to contain the spread of the virus. The county said that both CCHS and John Muir Health have provided guidance for infection control, as well as supplies of PPE for residents and staff, and were working to offer the COVID-19 test.

"We have put in more staff, more technical assistance, focusing on infectious disease control and really doing what we can to decompress the entire system (care for older adults)," Newsom said. "When someone tests positive, or a cohort of patients at these facilities, or a staff member tests positive, we can quickly identify those people, isolate them, quarantine them, and finally track and trace the pattern of infection. "

The governor also said a plan has been developed to evacuate facilities for the elderly and not for the state's stressed hospital system. The hospital ship of the US Navy. USA Mercy docked in Los Angeles was converting for elder care. The state has also identified seven other sites within California where elderly residents can be relocated.

"One of the top priorities of this state is preparing for what some have called the,quot; Golden Wave "in the state of California," he said. "This state has a disproportionate number of older people."

The Governor was also working to provide financial assistance to licensed practical nurses and certified nursing assistants on how to work in the nursing homes. In addition to being able to access a new hotel / motel system, healthcare providers will receive a $ 500 stipend on money donated to the state by Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Dr. Priscilla Chan.

Newsom also revealed that the state had established call centers to control the senior centers.

"We are making calls in an unprecedented way," he said. "It is not an exaggeration, (we have) 1,500 field officers every day, who call all the nursing centers in the state."