Newcastle's Martin Dubravka talks about injuries, social media and training with his girlfriend during the running of the bulls | Football news

Martin Dubravka has made more saves than any other goalkeeper in the Premier League this season, but his biggest challenge has been recent shooting practice in his outfield with girlfriend Lucia.

Newcastle No. 1 tore the ligaments in the medial knee the week before the country sank into closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, prompting the injured caregiver to be creative with his rehabilitation from home.

But through a combination of his partner's help and a prepared home rehabilitation session with Newcastle medical staff, Dubravka is now close to returning and ready for action, whenever possible.

The Slovak said Sky Sports News: "Lucia and I are trying to do something different to make it interesting for both of us. We train together every day and I think we have both become personal trainers for each other."

"It's mainly about exercising and staying in shape, but a few days ago we tried to do some ball for fun. It was very different from normal training with my teammates, but I'm glad we have a garden to try to do things like that.

"The important thing is not just lying on the couch and doing nothing. I was doing it a few weeks ago right after I got injured and it's not fun!"

The 31-year-old injured his knee in a 1-0 win at Southampton last month, but bravely fought to help Newcastle to a victory that ensured their safety in the Premier League.

Backup goalkeeper Karl Darlow was ready for a goal run when Dubravka recovered, only to have the season postponed.

"It wasn't a serious injury, so it only took a few weeks to recover. It could take a little longer since I've been doing my rehab outside of the club and alone.

"Some of my teammates make a joke that the blocking is all my fault, because I didn't want to miss any games and I want to get back on the field."

"At the same time, although we know how difficult it is for everyone around the world and the pandemic is the most important thing of all. We want people to be safe. But for me personally what happened has given me more time to recover " .

"I spend a lot of time on social media with the doctors. They made a program for me and sent me links to things I should be doing for the first two weeks."

"But now I can do my own gym show. Fortunately, I'm on the same show as my teammates now so I can remotely join them. I'm almost there."

"I need to go out and run around a bit, but it's hard. I'm trying to hide at home but I really can't run around the house."

"I got a bicycle, but I couldn't move it myself, so Lucia had to load it and configure it for me too."

Newcastle's locker room is a tight-knit group, and Dubravka, who signed a new six-year contract earlier this season, said his group conversation has kept him active at times.

"Social media is crucial," he added. "We have a large group chat and we are always monitoring each other and giving us advice and suggestions.

"We are also creating some competitions between us. Sharing videos and other things, and you cannot imagine how many nominations I have had from the boys to make challenges."

"I couldn't do any of them because I was lying on my back with my knee up, but they kept asking me to do push-ups, pull-ups, kick the toilet in the air, but I couldn't get up." the couch.

"It was very frustrating but fun at the same time! It is very important to stay strong and laugh in these difficult times."

Martin Dubravka has made 177 saves in the Premier League this season, that's more than any other goalkeeper. Berndt Leno of Arsenal is 13 behind the Slovakian with 104 in second place.

So we asked the Newcastle goalkeeper to name his top three saves this season:

3. Lobos far in January, by Raúl Jiménez. "This was a reaction with my leg. A Traore cross to the right and I had to react from 2-3 yards, I think it was Jiménez or Neves, I really can't remember how it happened so quickly. I think that set up a platform for the The team will go on and take a point. I love the saves that help us achieve something. "

2. Scott Dann headed in a 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace in February. "It was a corner from the left side, and a header, but I don't know whose. I managed to get it over the crossbar. It happened very quickly."

1. A stop by Gary Cahill in the same game. "I must say it was a great Cahill head butt, it hung in the air and I had to go very far. One of the best I have ever had in my career, probably my best save in my time at Newcastle."

"Sometimes you are so focused that you don't know how you made the save. Sometimes my teammates ask me after a game how I made a certain save and I can never answer them because you are so focused on the moment that you cannot remember."