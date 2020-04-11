New York nurses, praised for virus efforts, find their tires cut

CORTLANDT, N.Y. (AP) – Some nurses at a New York hospital who had just been praised for their work during the coronavirus pandemic ended their stressful night shifts to discover that their tires had been cut while they worked.

The New York State Police reported that the tires of 22 vehicles were found cut Friday morning in front of the New York Hudson Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Cortlandt.

Daniel R. Hall, 29, was arrested on charges including criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance. Police said he had a small amount of PCP when he was arrested.

Hall is due to appear in court on May 18. It is not clear if he has an attorney who can speak for him.

Hospital officials said they would pay for the damage.

"We were surprised to hear this incident, especially at this time when our employees work tirelessly and courageously,quot; through the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said in a statement to the Journal News.

Before the tires were cut, dozens of police and firefighters gathered outside the hospital Thursday night to applaud health workers, who, like their colleagues throughout New York State, have treated patients affected by the coronavirus, the newspaper reported.

"What our hospital is focusing on today is the beautiful tribute our first responders gave last night," the hospital statement said.