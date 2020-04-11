Nene Leakes says she doesn't have an open marriage!

Nene and Gregg Leakes have been through the drainer in their decades-long relationship. After comments made during the interviews and a shocking report, Nene is making things clear on whether or not she has an open marriage.

The conversation started last year when the Real Housewives of Atlanta star asked fans a question about what is considered cheating. Earlier this year, the reality star was invited on a podcast where she revealed exactly what her question was about.

It turns out that Gregg was texting one of his Swagg Boutique employees. Both the now-former manager and businessman said nothing inappropriate was happening.

During the same Lip Service podcast, Nene was candid about what she thought of her husband when seeing other people.

‘If Gregg wanted to be with someone right now, he would say continue. Why should I try to stop him from doing something he wants to do? So I have to choose myself, whether I want to stay with him or not, and I will probably stay with him. I do what I want anyway … I'm in New York, he's in Georgia, so whatever he's doing, I don't need to know. "

Not long after, Page Six shared a detailed report on Nene who supposedly already had a boyfriend who she sees often.

The Broadway star recently spoke to Extra TV where he cleared things up.

‘No, it is not (an open marriage). I think the reason people think it is in the first place, is there an age difference between Gregg and me … I've been with Gregg since I was 28 years old. He was young and I was young, so now they think that since he got older they are doing something in the room. The answer is that we are doing a lot in the room. "

Ad

She went on to say that she is a flirt and that her husband agrees with that.



Post views:

0 0