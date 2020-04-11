Nene Leakes reveals more details about RHOA's virtual meeting – Shades Kandi Burruss Again!

Nene Leakes made it clear before the Coronavirus pandemic that the meeting was going to start. Although the session has been moved to the Internet, you have no intention of leaving it.

During this season, her fight with Kenya Moore escalated to the point where she almost spit out the Queen of the Twists and the news on the street is: It will get even more intense.

In real time, the Queen of RHOA has been exchanging words with Kandi Burruss. His problem with the Xscape singer is that he feels Kandi acted one way in person and another in confessionals and on the later show.

Nene has been live on Instagram, where she has been voicing her complaints. More recently, he complained about bringing many great ideas to Bravo for a spin-off, but they keep giving special offers to someone else.

Many viewers, including Burruss herself, think he was talking about Kandi, whom he has considered the "puppet master,quot;. After exchanging shadows on social media, Nene moved up to live with Alvin Mcqueen where she had more words for her co-star.

He explained that Kandi was a "guest in his house,quot; and that he left the program but that he had to return because Burruss didn't do "shit,quot;.

He also spoke with Extra TV, where he gave an idea of ​​the meeting to be organized through a video chat.

‘I think we will have real cameras and lighting … They will do their best to make it as good as possible. I mean we really don't have a choice here, we have to practice social distancing, so this is the best we can do. "

The Glee student plans to address a few things about the special treatment she feels some of the girls are getting,

"One of the things I would like to know is why is it that the rules apply to me and not to everyone else … There is a lot of injustice going on … Because I have a tough exterior that does not mean I am non-human, That doesn't mean I don't have feelings, that doesn't mean I'm not soft on the inside. I would like to know why everyone feels the need to join me and it's okay. "

Ad

What do you think Leakes is talking about?



Post views:

0 0