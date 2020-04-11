NeNe Leakes is killing the poolside quarantine fashion game at Casa Leakes

NeNe Leakes tricked his fans by telling them he came out. Then he clarified the message and said that "leaving,quot; meant that he left the house in his yard and then went back inside.

She shared some beautiful poolside photos that looks great, and fans were not shy when they had to praise her in the comments.

"It's a beautiful day at Casa Leakes! They say heat can kill the virus! Hopefully it's doing that for ATL and the rest of the world right now," NeNe wrote in one of his posts.

A follower commented: ‘The virus will not die in the heat. Australia is in midsummer, and the virus still infects people. That is a false fact. "

Someone else praised NeNe and said, ‘I'm your biggest fan, Nene, baby. You keep doing what you do shaking the damn enemies, and may God bless you and your baby family. "

Another sponsor told NeNe that he is aging backwards: ‘What miracle pill are you taking to turn the clock around? You look younger and younger & # 39; & # 39;

Someone else said: ‘Yes. I guess so. It really keeps it at bay in Nigeria because it's scorching hot here. Fortunately there are not many cases. "

Another follower said to the RHOA star: "Jealous of the wind and cold,quot; in Maryland! In fact, we had snowflakes today 😩

NeNe shared another photo that she captioned with the following words: ‘I had to get myself out today! Outside of that, then he walked back! That was my exit. "

A fan praised his gaze and said, "Kill the quarantine fashion game."

Another sponsor said to Gregg Leakes' wife, "Baby, you can go out to your back area for some air, most people are brisk walking away, but you have a beautiful patio." You look beautiful ".

NeNe was recently in the spotlight regarding another RHOA-related drama that involved Kandi Burruss.



