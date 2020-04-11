NBA draft prospects Denver could target

When it comes to the NBA draft, originally scheduled for June 25, the Nuggets are operating under the same veil of uncertainty as the rest of the league.

If games resume and the NBA has any iteration of the playoffs, the draft may come in September. If NBA Commissioner Adam Silver concludes that ending a version of the season is not feasible, the draft may not be touched. Maybe it's a digital-only company, and today's prospects have to wait before receiving that life-changing Silver handshake.

Either way, with so much downtime and uncertainty about what the next few months hold, the cutting edge offices are doing their due diligence and preparing for the draft right now. That includes the Nuggets, who have probably done more work at this point in the season analyzing prospects than ever.

Thanks to the four-team deadline agreement in February, the Nuggets have the Houston Rockets' first-round pick, which is currently No. 21.

We know a lot about the history of Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly. The Denver head office has not been afraid of receiving home runs (hello, Michael Porter Jr. and Bol Bol), and they have also made mistakes (salute, 2017 draft). But overall, there have been far more successes than failures.

Looking ahead to this summer, we also have an idea of ​​what your list build could order. Big men Mason Plumlee, Paul Millsap and Jerami Grant (player option) are probably free agents, meaning Connelly may have a penchant for resupplying the frontcourt and providing coverage for Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets also exchanged 3-point shots at Malik Beasley and, less occasionally, at Juancho Hernangomez. His long-range shot has been decidedly average this season, ranking 15th in the league with a 35.8% cut.

Something tells me that we will have plenty of time to analyze the perspectives in more detail, but as an introductory exercise, here are five perspectives that the Nuggets should consider in the next draft:

Saddiq Bey (Villanova), F, So.At 6ft 8in and sturdy, Bey has a good physical frame and is known as a versatile and switchable defender. What makes it intriguing is his outdoor shooting. He shot 45% from the 3-point range this season, after an effort of 37% in his first year. Not to mention, Villanova has a reputation as a quality program that constantly generates prospects.

Aaron Nesmith (Vanderbilt), F, then.: Nesmith's season was limited to just 14 games due to a stress fracture in his foot, but he dazzled from the outside while he was healthy. With a perfect form and a fast pitch, Nesmith shot 52% of his triples this season with an average of 23 points per game. Assuming your health is verified, your defense remains a work in progress.

Patrick Williams (State of Florida), F, Fr.: An above-average athlete with good defensive anticipation, Williams would be a project but has the potential to become valuable. If the Nuggets see tools that they can work with on attack, it's worth the risk given their size (6-8, 225) and agility.

Xavier Tillman (State of Michigan), C, Jr.: Defensive Big Ten Player of the Year is far from one-dimensional. Although it is insufficient in size for a center (6-8, 245), its foundations are solid and it does many small things very well. It's hard not to see his game translate to the NBA. Tillman is a great intoxicating and intelligent man who has an innate feeling for the game. The Nuggets could have someone to shape it.

Devin Vassell (State of Florida), F, So.: A 6-7 wing with good athleticism, Vassell could provide insurance in the backup shooting guard after Gary Harris' inconsistent offensive season. Like Beasley, who is now in Minnesota, Vassell's strength is the 3-point shot. He posted consecutive seasons of more than 41% shooting from the outside, and no team can have enough interchangeable two-way players.