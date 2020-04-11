Home Local News NBA draft prospects Denver could target

NBA draft prospects Denver could target

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
When it comes to the NBA draft, originally scheduled for June 25, the Nuggets are operating under the same veil of uncertainty as the rest of the league.

If games resume and the NBA has any iteration of the playoffs, the draft may come in September. If NBA Commissioner Adam Silver concludes that ending a version of the season is not feasible, the draft may not be touched. Maybe it's a digital-only company, and today's prospects have to wait before receiving that life-changing Silver handshake.

Either way, with so much downtime and uncertainty about what the next few months hold, the cutting edge offices are doing their due diligence and preparing for the draft right now. That includes the Nuggets, who have probably done more work at this point in the season analyzing prospects than ever.

Thanks to the four-team deadline agreement in February, the Nuggets have the Houston Rockets' first-round pick, which is currently No. 21.

We know a lot about the history of Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly. The Denver head office has not been afraid of receiving home runs (hello, Michael Porter Jr. and Bol Bol), and they have also made mistakes (salute, 2017 draft). But overall, there have been far more successes than failures.

Looking ahead to this summer, we also have an idea of ​​what your list build could order. Big men Mason Plumlee, Paul Millsap and Jerami Grant (player option) are probably free agents, meaning Connelly may have a penchant for resupplying the frontcourt and providing coverage for Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets also exchanged 3-point shots at Malik Beasley and, less occasionally, at Juancho Hernangomez. His long-range shot has been decidedly average this season, ranking 15th in the league with a 35.8% cut.

Something tells me that we will have plenty of time to analyze the perspectives in more detail, but as an introductory exercise, here are five perspectives that the Nuggets should consider in the next draft:

Saddiq Bey (Villanova), F, So.At 6ft 8in and sturdy, Bey has a good physical frame and is known as a versatile and switchable defender. What makes it intriguing is his outdoor shooting. He shot 45% from the 3-point range this season, after an effort of 37% in his first year. Not to mention, Villanova has a reputation as a quality program that constantly generates prospects.

