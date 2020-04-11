NASA marks 50th anniversary of Apollo 13 mission of "successful failure,quot;

Today is the 50th anniversary of the launch of the Apollo 13 mission that never made it to the moon, in which Commander Jim Lovell uttered the phrase "Houston, we've had a problem." NASA calls the mission a "successful failure,quot;, because despite an explosion paralyzing the main spacecraft two days later, Lovell and his companions Fred Haise and Jack Swigert returned to Earth safely thanks to the determined work of the ground crew at Mission Control.

NASA is not planning in-person activities to commemorate the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but has released a documentary with archive footage of the mission. Apollo 13: safe house it includes interviews with Lovell (opens with him saying "he was plagued by bad omens and bad luck from the start …") and conversations with Haise, NASA flight managers Gene Kranz and Glynn Lunney and engineer Hank Rotter . Swigert died in 1982. NASA also has other social media activities planned.

A website called Apollo 13 in real time, the brainchild of Ben Feist, a contractor at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, provides transcripts, videos, and audio recordings of the mission published at the time they occurred 50 years ago. , including every Word spoken by astronauts on the mission. Much of the audio was digitized for the first time for this project.

And if you want to see Ron Howard's dramatic mission narrative (and you definitely should, it's great for kids), his 1995 movie Apollo 13, starring Tom Hanks as Lovell, is available on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Google Play, and iTunes.