MSU develops N95 mask disinfection process – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Michigan State University develops a new disinfection process for N-95 masks. Now they seek government approval.

MSU and the Lansing Sparrow Health System say the process removes the virus that causes Covid-19.

This will help recycle and reuse the masks to alleviate the shortage.

If the FDA approves the process, it could be used across the country.

