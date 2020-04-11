Mount Diablo Beacon will light up at Easter and the following Sundays until the pandemic ends – Up News Info San Francisco

WALNUT CREEK (Up News Info SF) – The lighthouse atop Mount Diablo will light up after sunset on Easter Sunday and will light up each following Sunday until the new coronavirus crisis is over, nonprofit group representatives said Friday. Save Mount Diablo.

Save Mount Diablo staff and volunteers, in coordination with their partners in California State Parks, will light the famous lighthouse at Mount Diablo State Park every Sunday and turn it off at dawn on Monday.

Physical distancing will be followed at all times, organizers said.

“Lighting the Beacon every Sunday is a way to honor our heroes in this global pandemic fight, pay our respects to the dead and the suffering, raise our eyes to higher ground and light and remember the healing power of nature and our Mount Diablo and bringing our communities together during this difficult time, "said Ted Clement, executive director of Save Mount Diablo, in a statement.

Save Monte Diablo; California State Parks; the Sons and Daughters of the Pearl Harbor Survivors, Chapter 5; California State University – East Bay (Concord); and others host the annual Beacon lighting ceremony in honor of Pearl Harbor National Remembrance Day on December 7.

The current enlightenment effort has been coordinated with the Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors, Chapter 5.

"As we look up at the sky, let this lighthouse remind us that we are not alone. Our thoughts and support go out to the heroes, health and emergency workers, and everyone affected by this global pandemic. Let the light give us hope for a better future and remind us to keep our heads and spirits up, ”said Eduardo Guaracha, Diablo Range Superintendent of California State Parks.

The Beacon on Mount Diablo was originally installed and illuminated in 1928 as one of five installed along the west coast by Standard Oil of California to assist transcontinental aviation and is the only one that is still known to be operational.

