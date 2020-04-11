MN Weather: Easter Sunday Heavy snow could affect travel, even knock down power lines – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Tomorrow's storm could affect travel and even knock down power lines.

"We know that winter doesn't really follow the calendar," said Anne Meyer of MNDOT.

It's been a while since our last big snowstorm, but winter isn't over yet.

"There will be times, especially when we see an inch to two inches of snow per hour, that will affect visibility and road conditions," Meyer said.

With several inches of heavy, wet snow expected to fall on Sunday in parts of the state, MNDOT is gearing up for muddy, snowy roads.

"Interstates like 35, 90, 94 will see impacts on Sunday also along corridors like Highway 52, 169 to Mankato," Meyer said.

Because this spring has been light on snow, treatment supply levels are strong. The teams will perform light pretreatment on bridges and ramps at night.

"The temperatures will help our crews, so it is a fact that they now have a clean slate, the roads are clear and warmer and that helps drivers," Meyer said.

While warm roads could help road crews, the heavy wet snowfall that this storm could cause will challenge our power lines.

Xcel Energy says it has more than 300 employees and contractors ready to respond to possible outages and restore power during this storm.

To keep those critical crews safe amid COVID-19 concerns, Xcel Energy says, "Crews in the field only travel one person per truck, practice social distancing while on the job site, and use equipment. of adequate personal protection. "

"He's an operator behind the snowplow," said Meyer.

MNDOT says plow truck cabins will be cleaned between shifts to keep drivers safe, whether it is a pandemic or not, the roads must be cleared.

"Pay attention to the road conditions, this is something that we haven't had to do for a while," Meyer said.

A reminder that once the storm passes, there is still potential for blowing snow and chills on teens on Monday.