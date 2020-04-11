MN coronavirus: Governor Walz signs executive order releasing COVID case data to 911 dispatch centers – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – There is now an additional layer of protection for first responders working during this pandemic. Governor Walz signed an executive order Friday that allows 911 dispatch centers to access health department data showing where positive COVID cases are in the state.

The purpose is to help police and fire departments know when they are responding to calls where they will have direct contact with the virus.

"In Bloomington, an officer tested positive and two of his co-workers reportedly tested positive," said Chief Jeff Potts of the Bloomington Police Department. Chief Potts hopes that these will be the first and last of his officers to become ill with COVID-19 now that officers on the street will know ahead of time when they are about to have direct contact with someone with the virus.

"They are still going to try and answer that call, they are just going to be very careful," Potts said.

Bloomington has one of the largest police departments in Minnesota. They are not terribly affected when three officers need to be quarantined, but the Association of Chiefs of Police says that more than half of the agencies in the state have fewer than 10 officers.

"If we have one or two that have to be quarantined, that can be devastating for that department because there are simply no resources left," said Andy Skoogman, executive director of the Minnesota Association of Chief Police Officers.

Skoogman says the lack of PPE is serious for many agencies, and this executive order will help them ration supplies.

"More than half say they don't have enough PPE, we have some agencies that say they don't have masks or gowns at the moment," said Skoogman.

The Minnesota ACLU has been open about data privacy concerns with this request. "The devil may be in the details of this," said John Gordon, the union's executive director. The ACLU is asking the Governor to ensure that this data is protected and is not abused.

"(Make sure) people don't have delayed or rejected emergency care depending on whether their address is in the health department's database," Gordon said.

Chief Potts says breaching data privacy shouldn't be a concern.

"The police have had access to private data for a long time and I think we do a very good job of protecting that," Potts said.

The Association of Chiefs of Police says that right now 15% of agencies across the state have officers who are currently in quarantine. In the subway, Bloomington quarantined three officers, and St. Paul had two officers.