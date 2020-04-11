MLB must be flexible, creative to save the 2020 season

Baseball players, owners, officials, and fans continue to hope for the best in the shadow of the coronavirus.

But will the games be played in empty stadiums? Will fans be able to attend games at some point? Will there be a 120 game season? A 108 game season? An 80 game season? No season at all?

The questions and answers change every week. But there are rays of hope.

America's National Baseball Writer USA Bob Nightengale reported Friday that Major League Baseball is considering a radical team realignment for a shortened 2020 season. The tentative plan requires that all 30 teams return to their spring training sites in Florida and Arizona to prepare for a shorter season. The games would be played only in those two states and with no fans in the stands, all in an effort to reduce travel and minimize health risks.

According to Nightengale sources, the plan calls for the Grapefruit League and the Cactus League to be divided into three divisions of five teams based on the geography of their spring training homes. The Rockies, for example, would play in the Northeast Division of the Cactus League, based on the idea that their spring training facilities at Salt River Fields are located in Scottsdale, in the northeast section of the Phoenix metropolitan area.

Joining the Rockies in the division would be the Chicago Cubs, the San Francisco Giants, the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Oakland Athletics. The Los Angeles Dodgers, winners of seven consecutive National League West titles, would play in the Cactus League West division. So maybe the Rockies could win their first division title, even if it comes with an asterisk.

According to Nightengale, the teams would play 12 games each against their new divisional opponents and six games each against the other teams in the state. That translates to a 108 game schedule. There would be regularly scheduled double schedules. A 108-game season would have to start in early or mid-July.

However, the schedule could be adjusted depending on when the season could start, but the basic plan is to play twice as many games against division enemies against other teams in the league.

There are a number of possible postseason scenarios that are being addressed.

According to Nightengale's reports, MLB could decide to crown the division winners and include a wild card team from each league. There's also a chance that the Cactus and Grapefruit leagues could add two additional wild card teams, bringing the total number of playoff teams to 10.

I've also seen suggested plans that would include all 30 teams in a seeded postseason tournament. It seems doubtful that it will happen, but all bets are off when MLB tries to save the season and spark fans' interest.

One of the most intriguing playoff scenarios was presented by Colorado's Mark Knudson himself, the former major league pitcher. Their playoff scheme would conclude with an intriguing tournament in one place.

"It is the perfect time for MLB to co-opt an idea from the ranks of the university and hold a CWS-style eight-team double elimination tournament," Knudson wrote. "Is this a drastic departure? Absolutely. Is it something long-term? No. Baseball is too ingrained in our collective lives not to have Opening Day 2021 … But what a great way it would be to make 2020 a unique and memorable season … for positive reasons. "

Knudson is absolutely right, baseball must be flexible and creative.