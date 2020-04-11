Minnesota weather: Easter snowstorm could see parts of Minnesota getting double-digit snow totals – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – If you plan to wear an Easter hat this weekend, it's best to make sure it has extra insulation. A winter storm system is expected to hit the state on Sunday, making one of the most beloved spring break look eerily familiar to our last April.

The National Weather Service has placed several counties south and east of the Twin Cities under winter storm watch, including Scott, Washington and Dakota counties.

Up News Info Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak says total arable snowfall is highly likely in surveillance areas, but not impossible elsewhere. There is a much lower probability of measurable snow north and west of the Twin Cities metropolitan area.

As for the timing of the storm, it is expected to have its greatest impact on Sunday and Monday, but especially on Sunday afternoon and night. Up News Info meteorologist Chris Shaffer said this storm could throw snow at a rate as fast as an inch per hour at its peak.

Shaffer said the twin cities could see 2 to 4 inches, with places like Hastings and Red Wing receiving considerably more. He added that there could be 6 to 10 inches on a band that stretches from the Rochester area to Albert Lea.

Augustyniak says there are some factors that lead to greater uncertainty than normal with this storm.

"A decrease in the amount of on-air data entering the models, due to the lack of commercial flights due to COVID-19, (and) tHe was expecting a severe weather outbreak in our south, which could steal moisture from the system in the upper Midwest, Augustyniak said.