Minnesota coronavirus: state records record increase in gun purchases – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Gun advocates say Minnesotans bought thousands of self-defense weapons last month in response to possible civil unrest that could be caused by the global coronavirus pandemic.

The FBI conducted background checks on 96,654 transactions in Minnesota last month, the most in the state in a single month. That number is part of a record 3.7 million background checks processed across the country, a local media outlet reported.

"Our number one seller is home defense shotguns," said Kory Krause, owner of the Frontiersman Gun Store in St. Louis Park, Minnesota.

"In the event the outbreak worsens and civil unrest breaks out, wanting to protect your family and your arsenal is really the environment we are receiving from people," he said.

Krause and other gun advocates say more people than ever are buying shotguns and pistols to defend themselves rather than military-style rifles that become popular when buyers fear they may be banned.

A 2015 state bill protects gun stores from being considered nonessential.

The St. Louis Park Police Department processed five times more permits to purchase firearms last month than in the average month last year.

Pequot Lakes resident Josh Gazelka said he bought a gun from a nearby fleet farm when stocks of firearms and ammunition began to dwindle.

Gazelka, 26, expressed uncertainty about the economic and social effects of orders to stay at Governor Tim Walz's house. Gazelka's wife is nine months pregnant and said she planned to protect her home if conditions worsen.

"I don't expect my neighbor to attack me, but if I have to protect my family I want to be able," said Gazelka.

The surge in demand for firearms is also confusing sheriffs across the state because applications for gun permits must be processed in person. Many offices that used public service windows have closed.

"They feel like they could be in violation (of Walz's stay-at-home order) and they don't want to subject travelers or their staff to the possible virus," said Bill Hutton, executive director of the Minnesota Sheriffs Association, which I recently searched for. State guidance on how to apply.

Federally licensed vendors may choose to provide firearms to individuals if a background check takes more than three days to complete.

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and 15 other Democratic senators urged the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives to tell vendors to wait to supply weapons until the background is verified.

They fear that the weapons will fall into the hands of people who are prohibited from possessing them.

In 2018, more than 270,000 background checks were not completed in three business days, the senators said, leading to more than 4,800 weapons targeting people who were later discovered unqualified to possess firearms.

