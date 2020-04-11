Minnesota Coronavirus: State Health Officials Pull Back the Curtain on COVID-19 Modeling – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – It was not the only thing, but one of the factors in Governor Tim Walz's decision to extend the order to stay home was what the state's health models predict.

"It has its place. It's not magic, it's just one of the tools, "said Stefan Gildemeister.

The model predicts the number of daily cases, how many people are in the ICU, and how many Minnesotans die. These projections come from known data that connects to the model. The good news is that each passing day brings more of that data.

“As more evidence emerges, our contributions will improve. We will learn more about the disease and, more importantly, we will learn more about the disease in Minnesota, ”said Stefan Gildemeister.

The latest version of the Minnesota model projects between 9,000 and 30,000 deaths, and the peak will come sometime in the next 13 to 21 weeks. That is close to the current order to stay home.

Compare that to what the model shows without social distancing, up to 68,000 deaths and a peak that could come in 5 weeks, potentially overwhelming hospitals.

"There is a lot of work between the healthcare industry and the administration to increase the number of beds in the ICU," said Stefan Gildemeister.

The important grain of salt with all this. Models always have uncertainty. It is like forecasting the weather, focusing on the fact that it is snowing, not the exact number of inches.

"They are designed to give you insight into trends and a range of solutions," explained Mike Augustyniak of Up News Info.

Leaders will continue to look at the models as a guide, and say we can expect further refinement and formula improvement in the coming weeks.